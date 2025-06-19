Aegis Logistics jumps 5% ahead of announcing Q4 results and dividend

Aegis Logistics share price jumped 4.8 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹811.75 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came ahead of the company's board approving March quarter results and dividend.

Aegis Logistics Q4 results and dividend details Aegis Logistics' board of directors is scheduled to meet today to discuss Q4FY25 results and the final and interim dividend. "The company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; to consider and recommend final dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025; to consider and declare interim dividend, if any, during the financial year 2025-2026," the filing read. It added: The record date, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend, if declared at the Board Meeting, will be June 25, 2025.