Dividend stocks: Force Motors, 12 others go ex-dividend today; full list

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 9:01 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, Septmber 9, 2025: D-Street investors looking to earn passive gains on their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Force Motors, Gujarat State Petronet, Astra Microwave Products, Campus Activewear, Indobell Insulations, Kitex Garments, Credo Brands Marketing, PNB Gilts, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Share India Securities, Sigma Solve, and ZR2 Bioenergy, as these companies have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock on or before September 10. However, it is on the record date that the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
Among the companies listed, automobile manufacturer Force Motors has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has approved a dividend of ₹40 per share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is set for September 10, 2025.
 
Gujarat State Petronet follows with a final dividend of ₹5 per share for FY25. The company has also set the record date as September 10, 2025, to determine eligible shareholders for the payout.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, 2025:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Astra Microwave Products Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.2000 Sep 10, 2025
Campus Activewear Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.3000 Sep 10, 2025
Force Motors Sep 10, 2025 Dividend - ₹40 Sep 10, 2025
Gujarat State Petronet Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 Sep 10, 2025
Indobell Insulations Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 Sep 10, 2025
Kitex Garments Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5000 Sep 10, 2025
Credo Brands Marketing Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 Sep 10, 2025
PNB Gilts Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 Sep 10, 2025
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.2500 Sep 10, 2025
Share India Securities Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.2500 Sep 10, 2025
Sigma Solve Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.5000 Sep 10, 2025
ZR2 Bioenergy Sep 10, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.1000 Sep 10, 2025
  (Source: BSE)
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

