Dividend stocks: Force Motors, 12 others go ex-dividend today; full list

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, 2025:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|Astra Microwave Products
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2.2000
|Sep 10, 2025
|Campus Activewear
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.3000
|Sep 10, 2025
|Force Motors
|Sep 10, 2025
|Dividend - ₹40
|Sep 10, 2025
|Gujarat State Petronet
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|Sep 10, 2025
|Indobell Insulations
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|Sep 10, 2025
|Kitex Garments
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.5000
|Sep 10, 2025
|Credo Brands Marketing
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3
|Sep 10, 2025
|PNB Gilts
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|Sep 10, 2025
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.2500
|Sep 10, 2025
|Share India Securities
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|Sep 10, 2025
|Sigma Solve
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.5000
|Sep 10, 2025
|ZR2 Bioenergy
|Sep 10, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.1000
|Sep 10, 2025
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app