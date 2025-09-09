Dividend stocks: Force Motors, 12 others go ex-dividend today; full list

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, Septmber 9, 2025: D-Street investors looking to earn passive gains on their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Force Motors, Gujarat State Petronet, Astra Microwave Products, Campus Activewear, Indobell Insulations, Kitex Garments, Credo Brands Marketing, PNB Gilts, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Share India Securities, Sigma Solve, and ZR2 Bioenergy, as these companies have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.

According to BSE data, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock on or before September 10. However, it is on the record date that the company finalizes the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.