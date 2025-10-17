Infosys down 1% post Q2 results, chart hints at limited fall; here's why

Infosys share price had plunged 26 per cent to a low of ₹1,288 in April 2025, post the breakdown below its 200-DMA. The long-term moving average now stands at ₹1,599, and the weekly trend line hurdle at ₹1,631 - implying that the upside for the stock may be capped around these levels for now. Intermediate resistance for Infosys is visible at ₹1,479 and ₹1,523 levels.On the other hand, even as the overall trend seems weak, the stock may see limited downside from current levels, hints the monthly chart. The monthly super trend line at ₹1,348 is likely to act as a strong support for Infosys stock. The stock has been holding above this trend line support since July 2024. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,425 and ₹1,385 levels.