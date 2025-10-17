Samvat 2082 stock picks: As the festive season brightens up Dalal Street, brokerages have unveiled their top recommendations for Samvat 2082, identifying stocks that could deliver strong returns in the year ahead. From consumer names and banks to defence and specialty chemicals, analysts see opportunities across sectors.

Here are the top 10 stocks with the highest upside potential, along with other promising Diwali picks recommended by leading brokerages.

Leading the list is GNG Electronics (Target: ₹482 | Upside: 52 per cent), named by Nirmal Bang, which expects robust growth as the company benefits from the government’s “Make in India” thrust on electronics manufacturing.

The brokerage also finds value in Finolex Industries (Target: ₹278 | Upside: 46 per cent), supported by strong demand in the pipes and fittings segment. It also sees upside in Stove Kraft (₹870 | 30 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (₹3,611 | 22 per cent), Varun Beverages (₹541 | 23 per cent), ICICI Bank (₹1,631 | 18 per cent), GlaxoSmithKline Pharma (₹3,425 | 24 per cent), and Diffusion Engineers (₹466 | 22 per cent), reflecting its diverse bets across manufacturing, IT, and banking. JM Financial’s festive basket includes Eureka Forbes (₹715 | 31 per cent), its top pick, citing premiumisation in home appliances.

The brokerage also likes Maruti Suzuki India (₹19,000 | 16 per cent), Fiem Industries (₹2,400 | 22 per cent), Axis Bank (₹1,330 | 12 per cent), IIFL Finance (₹600 | 22 per cent), L&T Finance (₹300 | 12 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (₹9,000 | 17 per cent), Lloyds Metals & Energy (₹1,680 | 28 per cent), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (₹2,900 | 25 per cent), Brainbees Solutions (₹460 | 25 per cent), Anant Raj (₹844 | 23 per cent), and Astral (₹1,600 | 13 per cent).

Among Religare Broking’s Samvat 2082 picks, Power Finance Corporation (₹502 | 26.6 per cent) stands out, backed by strong financial performance and high dividend yield. The brokerage also recommends Reliance Industries (₹1,600 | 16.4 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance (₹870 | 17 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (₹327 | 14.3 per cent), and Nuvoco Vistas (₹478 | 12.4 per cent). From Kotak Securities, Acutaas Chemicals (₹1,780 | 28.3 per cent) features among the top 10 overall, with analysts bullish on export-led growth in specialty chemicals. Other Kotak favourites include Adani Ports (₹1,900 | 33.9 per cent), Cummins (₹4,400 | 11.9 per cent), Eternal (₹375 | 14.3 per cent), ICICI Bank (₹1,700 | 25.5 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (₹4,000 | 15.5 per cent), and Reliance Industries (₹1,555 | 14.1 per cent).

LKP Securities highlights Nykaa (₹340 | 30 per cent) as a key digital play, supported by its leadership in the online beauty segment. The brokergae also remains optimistic on Bajaj Finance (₹1,260 | 22 per cent), Divi’s Laboratories (₹8,200 | 25 per cent), SBI Cards (₹1,100 | 19 per cent), SBI (₹1,050 | 19 per cent), and Swiggy (₹540 | 24 per cent). AB Capital’s festive picks blend defence and healthcare themes, led by Paras Defence (₹900 | 27 per cent), Sagilitys (₹60 | 30 per cent), Sky Gold & Diamonds (₹430 | 28 per cent), and Juniper Hotels (₹350 | 35 per cent).

Other recommendations include Hindustan Aeronautics (₹5,600 | 18 per cent), Cohance Lifesciences (₹1,050 | 19 per cent), Max Healthcare (₹1,325 | 16 per cent), Phoenix Mills (₹1,900 | 17 per cent), and Uno Minda (₹1,475 | 20 per cent). Lastly, PL Capital’s top ideas feature ITC (₹530 | 32.8 per cent), ICICI Bank (₹1,730 | 25.5 per cent), Eris Lifesciences (₹1,975 | 22.7 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (₹9,300 | 20.9 per cent), Dom’s Industries (₹3,085 | 22 per cent), Britannia Industries (₹6,484 | 10.5 per cent), Hindustan Aeronautics (₹5,500 | 15.9 per cent), KEI Industries (₹4,946 | 14.7 per cent), and SBI (₹960 | 8.7 per cent).