Nestle Q2 review: Buy or sell? New MD, GST cuts sway analysts' views

Emkay Global Financial has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on Nestle stock with a target of ₹1,250 per share. The brokerage believes Nestle's new leadership will prioritise reviving topline growth, which was evident in Q2FY26, with domestic sales growth at 11 per cent, driven by high single-digit volume growth; increased promotional activity likely supported the performance.

“Given favourable industry tailwinds from goods and services tax (GST) rate reduction, we believe the management's topline focus is prudent,” Emkay noted.

Additionally, analysts see current margins as healthy and unlikely to expand materially ahead. “We project 9 per cent sales and 12 per cent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E,” said Emkay.

ICICI Securities has maintained a ‘Buy’ on Nestle stock for a target of ₹1,500 per share. The brokerage is optimistic about the company’s long-term performance, given:

It is one of the key beneficiaries of the GST rate rationalisation, which is expected to boost volumes and affordability.

Early signs of demand recovery in infant nutrition.

Margin improvement on account of benign raw material prices (except edible oils) and continued focus on premiumisation.

Sustained distribution expansion.

New growth vectors under the new managing director.

Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained ‘Buy’ on Nestle shares and raised the target slightly to ₹1,495 per share from ₹1,410.

Motilal Oswal has reitered its 'Neutral' rating with a target of ₹1,300 per share, given the stock's expensive valuation.The brokerage has marginally raised its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestle India by approximately 2 per cent for FY26–FY28, anticipating that GST reforms will stimulate consumption, enhance affordability, and drive overall growth in the FMCG sector, with Nestle poised to benefit significantly as about 85 per cent of its portfolio has seen GST rate reductions.Additionally, under the new MD, Manish Tiwary, the company's "RURBAN" strategy has already spurred stronger growth in rural and urban markets through improved distribution and increased packaged food adoption in smaller towns. Nestle continues to innovate and premiumise its portfolio, and its relatively protected market position requires limited overheads to defend share, Motilal Oswal noted.