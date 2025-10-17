Nestle Q2 review: Buy or sell? New MD, GST cuts sway analysts' views

Nestle Q2 results: Key highlights
- Nestle India reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to ₹743.2 in Q2FY26 from ₹899.5 crore, as the same quarter last year included an exceptional item.
- Revenue for the quarter grew 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,643.61 crore, as against ₹5,104 crore.
- Net sales rose 10.6 per cent to ₹5,643.6 crore from ₹5,104 crore a year ago.
- Domestic sales jumped to ₹5,411 crore from ₹4,883.1 crore Y-o-Y – the highest ever recorded by the company.
- The total expenses of Nestle India rose 12.9 per cent to ₹4,616.73 crore in Q2FY26.
Brokerages' view on Nestle India Stock
- It is one of the key beneficiaries of the GST rate rationalisation, which is expected to boost volumes and affordability.
- Early signs of demand recovery in infant nutrition.
- Margin improvement on account of benign raw material prices (except edible oils) and continued focus on premiumisation.
- Sustained distribution expansion.
- New growth vectors under the new managing director.
