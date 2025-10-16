Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q2 profit rises 13% to ₹7,364 cr as large deals boost outlook

Infosys Q2 profit rises 13% to ₹7,364 cr as large deals boost outlook

Infosys' Q2 profit rises 13.2% to ₹7,364 crore on strong deal momentum; firm raises lower-end guidance to 2-3% amid macro uncertainty and robust AI-led growth

Infosys

Revenue was up 8.6 per cent to ₹44,490 crore, led largely by financial services and manufacturing. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent rise in net profit to ₹7,364 crore for the second quarter as all its major business verticals fired together across geographies, despite a macroeconomic environment that remained uncertain.
 
Revenue was up 8.6 per cent to ₹44,490 crore, led largely by financial services and manufacturing. Both numbers beat Bloomberg estimates, capping two consecutive quarters of steady growth.
 
On a constant-currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control, the Bengaluru-based company grew by 3.7 per cent — better than its larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) but still short of HCLTech.
 
 
HCLTech emerged as the best performer among the top five companies in the second quarter, growing at 5.8 per cent.
 
Such strong growth, supported by a robust pipeline of large deals, led Infosys to increase the lower end of its guidance. India’s second-largest IT services provider now expects to grow between 2 and 3 per cent for the fiscal, up from the 1–3 per cent it projected in July.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys Q2 results: Profit up 13% at ₹7,364 cr; ₹23/share dividend declared

Sensex

Stock Market Close: Sensex up 862 pts; Nifty at 25,585; RIL, bank shares lead

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

Why Narayana Murthy, wife declined to take part in Karnataka caste survey

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Infosys, Wipro, Nestle, Punjab & Sind Bank on Oct 16

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 16: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Jio Fin, Nestle

 
“The environment continues to remain uncertain,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director. “While the second half of the year is usually slower than the first, we see good traction in deals and have thus increased the guidance. We are much more confident of the lower-end outlook for the year.”
 
While the unchanged upper end indicates stability, the lower end still points to a worsening global environment, which could impact performance negatively, the company clarified.
 
Parekh added that the company has delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth. This follows the announcement earlier this week of a mega deal worth £1.2 billion with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), which is expected to add about £120 million annually for the next 15 years. He said most of the large deals continue to focus on cost optimisation, automation, and the use of AI to improve efficiency and growth activity.
 
A significant portion of the deal pipeline is from financial services, manufacturing, and retail. While the first two grew 5.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, retail reported negative growth of 2.3 per cent. The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins in the second quarter was $3.1 billion, up 29 per cent year-on-year.
 
“Modernisation of legacy technology platforms is a big opportunity due to AI. In the past, you could do it without AI, but now with it, the time horizon is shorter and the return on investment (RoI) for clients in the programme is better,” Parekh added.
 
North America and Europe — two of the traditionally largest markets for all IT service providers — were up 2 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively. Europe has performed well for the company as many firms opened up to avail themselves of its services in transformation and cost-efficiency projects.
 
Operating margin stood at 21 per cent, at the mid-point of its guidance of 20–22 per cent. “We continue to make strategic investments to future-proof the business with a tight focus on execution amidst high uncertainty,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer.

More From This Section

Indian bank

Indian Bank profit rises 11% to Rs 3,108 cr in Q2, asset quality improves

Q2 earnings, Q2

Arkade Developers Q2 results: Net profit increases 6% to ₹45.8 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2

Zee Entertainment Q2 profit down 63.4% at ₹76.5 cr, revenue falls 2%

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal Q2 results: PAT at ₹65 cr, revenue more than doubles to ₹13,590 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Indian Overseas Bank Q2 result: Profit surges 61% to record ₹1,259 cr

Topics : Infosys IT services Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon