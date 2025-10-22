Infosys promoters opt out of ₹18,000-cr share buyback, retain holdings

India’s second-largest IT services company announced its plan to buy back Rs 18,000 crore worth of shares — its largest in a decade — at a time when technology stocks have been under pressure due to a weak macroeconomic environment and uncertainties arising from tariffs.

“Since the promoters and the promoter group of the company have declared their intention to not participate in the buyback, equity shares held by them have not been considered for the purposes of computing the entitlement ratio,” according to the filing.

The promoters and promoter group, which also include their family members, hold 13.05 per cent, or 542 million outstanding shares of the company, as on the date of the announcement and at the end of the second quarter on September 30. Narayana Murthy holds 0.36 per cent and Nilekani 0.98 per cent, while Sudha Gopalakrishnan, wife of co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, is the single largest promoter shareholder with 2.3 per cent. The Bengaluru-based company will buy back 100 million shares at an average price of Rs 1,800 per share. That represents 2.41 per cent of the total number of equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the company, the country's second-largest IT services provider said.