Investors may see 10-15% returns from equities in Samvat 2082

After a year of modest returns, equity investors may anticipate gains of 10-15 per cent in Samvat 2082, which began on Tuesday.

Although valuations have moderated from their peaks a year earlier, they remain above long-term averages, potentially limiting sharp upside. Analysts say the trajectory of corporate earnings, economic growth, and the pace of foreign portfolio inflows will be key factors shaping market performance over the coming year.

In Samvat 2081, benchmark indices paused after two strong years, with the Nifty and Sensex recording modest gains of 6.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 managed a 5.8 per cent rise, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 2.1 per cent, following consecutive rallies of over 30 per cent in Samvats 2079 and 2080.

Muted earnings growth, headwinds from US trade policies -- such as higher tariffs on Indian exports and steep visa fees -- along with persistent FPI outflows to more attractive markets like China, dragged domestic market performance during the year. In a recent note, Nomura said it expects the cyclical slowdown in earnings to persist in the near term, with a modest recovery likely in the financial year 2027 (FY27) (April 2026 onwards). The brokerage has set a March 2026 target of 26,140 for the Nifty 50, based on 21 times FY27 estimated earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1,245.

Analysts believe the central government’s tax reforms and GST rationalisation, coupled with the Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts and credit-boosting measures, could support equity market prospects. However, the benefits may be offset by subdued household sentiment, sluggish job and wage growth, and weak savings. Private capital expenditure continues to be a key missing link. Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, emphasised that sustained earnings recovery hinges on a revival in private investments. “A fresh cycle of spending is beginning. The GST and income tax rate cuts are giving consumers an extra cushion to spend. However, parts that were fuelled by public capex are slowing because the government is pursuing fiscal consolidation. What needs to be seen is whether this recovery in consumption also triggers private sector capex, which has been elusive,” Gubbi said.