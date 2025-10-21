Expansion and market share gains seen ahead for UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement’s Q2FY26 earnings were in line with consensus estimates or slightly lower. Operating profit grew 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,090 crore. Operating profit per tonne increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 914, which was below consensus expectations. The operating profit margin (OPM) expanded 3.3 percentage points Y-o-Y to 16 per cent, while net profit increased 75 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,230 crore. Management indicated a positive demand outlook, supported by GST 2.0, rural demand, urban real estate, infrastructure projects, and private capital expenditure (capex). Brand transition is progressing well with India Cements at 31 per cent and Kesoram at 55 per cent. Full conversion is expected by June 2026.

Expansion and capacity enhancement plans The company announced Phase IV expansion with 22.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity in the northern and western regions. Upon completion, clinker capacity will reach 148 mtpa, with a clinker conversion ratio of 1.6 times (currently 1.48 times), as it focuses on increasing blended cement production. Blended realisation was up 4 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating expenditure (opex) per tonne remained flat Y-o-Y. Kesoram’s operating profit per tonne was Rs 755. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 19,610 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating profit was Rs 3,090 crore (up 53 per cent), and net profit was Rs 1,230 crore (up 75 per cent). Sales volume (like-for-like) grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y to 33.9 million tonnes. The ready-mix concrete (RMC) revenue rose 30 per cent, while white cement revenue increased 27 per cent Y-o-Y.

The other operating income per tonne stood at Rs 70 compared to Rs 112 in Q2FY25 and Rs 64 in Q1FY26. Grey cement realisation improved 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y (down 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter). Opex per tonne was flat Y-o-Y and up 7 per cent Q-o-Q. Variable costs rose 3 per cent per tonne Y-o-Y, while freight costs declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Blended operating profit per tonne increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 914. Depreciation and interest costs rose 17 per cent each Y-o-Y, while other income declined 23 per cent. The effective tax rate stood at 25.1 per cent compared to 19.5 per cent in Q2FY25 and 26 per cent in Q1FY26.

Strong H1FY26 performance, improved margins and cash flow In H1FY26, revenue was Rs 40,880 crore, up 16 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit was Rs 7,500 crore, up 49 per cent. Net profit stood at Rs 3,490 crore, up 54 per cent Y-o-Y. The OPM expanded four percentage points Y-o-Y to 18 per cent. Operating cash flow in H1FY26 stood at Rs 5,570 crore compared to Rs 2,730 crore in H1FY25. Capex stood at Rs 4,800 crore versus Rs 4,440 crore in Q1FY25. Pricing largely remained stable, with the Central region witnessing a sharper decline. The GST reduction may support premiumisation by making higher-end brands more accessible to consumers. Lead distance reduced from 370 km to 366 km Q-o-Q. The green power mix stood at 41.6 per cent in Q2FY26 versus 38 per cent Y-o-Y and 39.5 per cent Q-o-Q.

Capex guidance and profitability outlook Total capex guidance for ongoing projects is expected to remain around Rs 10,000 crore per year for the next two years (FY26–27). Consolidated net debt stands at Rs 19,710 crore versus Rs 17,670 crore in March 2025. The standalone operating profit was below consensus estimates and OPM slightly lower. The expansion plan will add 22.8 mtpa at a capex of Rs 10,500 crore, implying a cost-effective $50 per tonne cost. This will extend UltraTech’s leadership to 235 mtpa capacity by FY29 — around 32 per cent of industry capacity. Margins may improve in Q4FY26. The like-for-like volume growth of 6–7 per cent Y-o-Y (including Kesoram and India Cements) beat industry growth rates. Blended realisations increased 1.5 per cent Q-o-Q (up 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y). However, costs per tonne rose sharply by 9.1 per cent Q-o-Q, though still 1.2 per cent lower Y-o-Y. Investors had expected higher blended margins of over Rs 1,000 per tonne.