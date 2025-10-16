Home / Markets / News / Persistent's premium valuations hinge on sustaining growth momentum

Persistent Systems' Q2 profit and revenue beat estimates; strong deal wins and margin expansion lift outlook, but premium valuation and macro risks weigh on future gains

InCred Research has maintained a ‘hold’ rating and values Persistent Systems at 36 times its FY28 earnings to arrive at a lower target price of ₹5,778 versus an earlier target of ₹6,863.
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
The stock of mid-tier IT major Persistent Systems has been one of the outperformers in the IT pack, with a return of 4 per cent over the last year, while its peer index, the Nifty IT, is down 16 per cent over the same period. While the strong September quarter (Q2FY26) results and upgrades by brokerages are positive, its ability to sustain growth momentum in a weak macroeconomic environment will be key for future gains. At current levels, the stock is trading at a premium valuation of 38 times its FY27 earnings estimates.
 
The company continues to outperform mid- and large-tier listed IT majors, and Q2 was no different as it recorded revenue growth of 4.4 per cent sequentially and 17.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The growth was led by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical, followed by software, hi-tech, and emerging industries at 3.8 per cent. Healthcare and life sciences reported growth of 2.2 per cent. Barring India, which saw a decline of 2.1 per cent, most geographies saw growth led by the rest of the world at 26.6 per cent, followed by Europe at 7.7 per cent and North America, which was up 4.2 per cent in dollar terms.
 
Deal wins or total contract value were healthy at $609.2 million and rose 15 per cent over the year-ago quarter, with new bookings at $350.8 million. This translates to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5 times, compared to 1.3 times in the June quarter. Abhishek Shindadkar of InCred Research believes that the robust pipeline and conversion confidence were encouraging but remain key monitorables and are critical to sustaining growth momentum. Any material deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, however, remains a risk.
 
The margin performance, too, exceeded the Street’s expectations in the quarter. Operating profit margins expanded by 80 basis points to 16.3 per cent. This was primarily led by a planned reduction in software licence costs related to a large engagement (80 basis points), favourable currency (60 basis points), and planned offshoring in a health and life sciences client (30 basis points). This was partially offset by headwinds from higher provisions for doubtful debt (-50 basis points), lower utilisation (-20 basis points), and increased capex leading to higher depreciation and amortisation (-20 basis points).
 
Going ahead, the management expects growth to sustain, backed by focused execution, deal bookings, and a strong pipeline. The company indicated that it is on track towards the aspirational revenue run rate of $2 billion by FY27-end ($1.35 billion in FY25) and expects 100 basis points Y-o-Y improvement in margins in FY26, followed by another 100 basis points increase in FY27.
 
Emkay Research has raised FY26–28 earnings per share (EPS) by 2–3 per cent based on the Q2 beat. The brokerage has retained its ‘add’ rating on the company while raising its target price by 6 per cent to ₹5,700, valuing it at 36 times its September 2027 EPS estimates.
 
Nuvama Research, however, believes that the stock deserves a valuation premium and has a ‘buy’ rating on it. Persistent continues to deliver industry-leading growth (17.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26), and its FY27 revenue target of $2 billion translates to strong annual growth of 18 per cent, while its margins and cash flow remain robust, it says. The stock is now trading at 38 times its FY27 earnings — which might appear expensive but is justified, given the 25 per cent earnings growth anticipated over FY25–27, it adds.

Topics :Stock AnalysisPersistent SystemsQ2 resultsstock markets

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

