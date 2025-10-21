Home / Markets / News / Sensex, Nifty mark eighth Muhurat gain as Samvat 2082 begins upbeat

Sensex, Nifty mark eighth Muhurat gain as Samvat 2082 begins upbeat

Optimism marked the start of Samvat 2082 as benchmark indices rose for an eighth straight Muhurat session, with market leaders expecting stronger earnings and growth

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE held ceremonial events on Tuesday, where their chiefs struck an optimistic tone about the market’s prospects. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Sundar SethuramanKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Domestic equity markets posted modest gains on Tuesday during the hour-long ceremonial Muhurat trading session to mark the start of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2082. This was the eighth consecutive year that benchmark indices ended the special session in the green.
 
The Sensex settled at 84,426, up 63 points or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained 26 points or 0.1 per cent to close at 25,869. Both indices finished at fresh one-year highs.
 
Broader indices mirrored the trend — the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.1 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.5 per cent. Market breadth remained strong, with 3,023 stocks advancing against 954 declines. Most sectoral indices ended higher, barring the Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices.
 
Bourses conduct the one-hour Muhurat trading session each year to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. This year, for the first time, the session was moved to the afternoon from its traditional evening slot.
 
BSE, NSE chiefs express optimism for Samvat 2082
 
Equity markets entered Samvat 2082 after a year of moderate gains even as gold and silver prices rallied for a second straight year amid global headwinds.
 
Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE held ceremonial events on Tuesday, where their chiefs struck an optimistic tone about the market’s prospects.
 
“Equities underperformed other asset classes during Samvat 2081, weighed down by multiple geopolitical headwinds. However, the outlook for Samvat 2082 appears brighter. India has emerged as a global hub for services exports, while the implementation of GST reforms has been widely welcomed. A favourable monsoon further reinforces confidence in the year ahead,” said Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange of India.
 
“The next Samvat should be positive. Several data points — including robust automobile sales, rising consumption, and improving GDP growth — point to sustained momentum. I am confident this growth will continue. The next milestone to aim for will be India’s market capitalisation crossing the Rs 500-trillion mark,” said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE.
 
Valuations high even as indices near record levels
 
The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 471 trillion ($5.34 trillion), just below the Rs 478-trillion peak recorded on September 27, 2024. 
 
At current levels, the Sensex is 1.6 per cent below its record closing high, while the Nifty is 1.3 per cent away.
 
From their peaks, these indices had corrected over 15 per cent in April amid concerns over slowing corporate earnings and US trade policies. India underperformed most global peers as investors rotated funds to other attractive markets.
 
“Though several factors, including Trump tariffs, played a role, the dominant reason was the sharp drop in earnings growth — to 5 per cent in FY25 from an average of 24 per cent in the preceding three years,” observed V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
 
“Since markets are ultimately driven by earnings, the sustainability of any uptrend in Samvat 2082 will hinge on a recovery in profits,” he added.
 
Analysts expect steady gains, possible consolidation ahead
 
Valuations remain elevated, with the Nifty 50 currently valued at 20.7 times one-year forward earnings — a 13 per cent premium to its 10-year average of 18.3 times — while mid- and small-cap indices continue to trade at steeper multiples.
 
“The outlook is positive, but it won’t be a one-way rally,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst. “We may see new highs in the coming weeks, but sustaining them will require an earnings revival, possibly visible in the December quarter. Over the next two to three months, markets could consolidate.”
 
Baliga added that a potential trade deal with the US and the upcoming Union Budget in February could trigger the next leg of the equity rally.

Topics :Markets Newssensex niftyNifty indexEquity markets

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

