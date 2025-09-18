Home / Markets / News / Infra firms rely on banks as bond market shuns low-rated debt: PFRDA chief

Infra firms rely on banks as bond market shuns low-rated debt: PFRDA chief

PFRDA Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann says infra firms depend on banks as bond markets avoid long-tenor, lower-rated debt, urging innovative frameworks and stronger ESG focus

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA
premium
Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA. | File Image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Corporate bond markets are skewed towards AA-rated and above instruments with tenors under five years, pushing infrastructure companies to rely on banks and financial institutions for funding, said Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), on Thursday.
 
Political, regulatory and execution risks deter long-term investments, Ramann said, adding that many infrastructure projects are rated BBB or below, limiting access to institutional investors. Bankability issues persist due to inadequate project preparation, weak risk-sharing frameworks and limited revenue visibility, he added.
 
“Political, regulatory and execution risks discourage long-term commitments. The flip side of expanding the scope of infrastructure is that it will also require novel regulatory and financing frameworks for newer categories within the infrastructure stable, as traditional models are not fully suited to assess risk, revenues or long-term liabilities of such emerging sectors,” Ramann said while speaking at the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Infrastructure Conclave 2025.
 
He noted that most infrastructure firms carry high leverage because they have large portfolios of projects still under construction and therefore are not generating cash flows.
 
“Most of the infrastructure companies have high leverage and significant portfolios of under-construction projects, and hence do not have high credit ratings. Given the long gestation periods, borrowers prefer raising mostly long-tenor bonds,” he said.
 
Ramann also stressed that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations are becoming central to investment decisions globally. For Indian infrastructure projects looking to tap international pools of capital, strong ESG compliance is now a prerequisite.
 
Bridging the gap between India’s infrastructure needs and the ESG expectations of foreign investors will require innovative financial solutions, he said. Expanding partial credit enhancement schemes and facilitating the securitisation of infrastructure loans can help unlock long-term capital from insurance and pension funds, which traditionally invest only in investment-grade instruments.

Topics :Infra firmsHedge fundsPFRDA

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

