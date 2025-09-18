Infra firms rely on banks as bond market shuns low-rated debt: PFRDA chief

Corporate bond markets are skewed towards AA-rated and above instruments with tenors under five years, pushing infrastructure companies to rely on banks and financial institutions for funding, said Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), on Thursday.

Political, regulatory and execution risks deter long-term investments, Ramann said, adding that many infrastructure projects are rated BBB or below, limiting access to institutional investors. Bankability issues persist due to inadequate project preparation, weak risk-sharing frameworks and limited revenue visibility, he added.

“Political, regulatory and execution risks discourage long-term commitments. The flip side of expanding the scope of infrastructure is that it will also require novel regulatory and financing frameworks for newer categories within the infrastructure stable, as traditional models are not fully suited to assess risk, revenues or long-term liabilities of such emerging sectors,” Ramann said while speaking at the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Infrastructure Conclave 2025.