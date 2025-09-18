Home / Markets / News / 'No violations': Sebi gives clean chit to Adani in Hindenburg case

'No violations': Sebi gives clean chit to Adani in Hindenburg case

In 2023, Hindenburg published a scathing report accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation, improper use of offshore tax havens, and inflated valuations

Hindenburg Research, Adani
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday cleared the Adani Group of allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, saying it found no breach of regulatory norms by the group’s companies.
 
"I find that the allegations made against noticees in the SCN are not established. Considering the above, the question of devolvement of any liability on Noticees does not arise and hence the question of determination of quantum of penalty also does not require any deliberation," Sebi's whole-time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshneya wrote in the order. 
In 2023, Hindenburg published a scathing report accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation, improper use of offshore tax havens, and inflated valuations. It alleged that Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani added more than $100 billion in the past three years, largely through "stock price appreciation in the group’s 7 key listed companies, which spiked an average of 819 per cent in that period."
 
The report triggered a major sell-off, causing Adani Group's stock prices to plummet by over 70 per cent in some cases, leading to a loss of over $150 billion in market value.
 
After the allegations, the Adani Group denied all allegations, calling them "baseless" and a "malicious attempt to undermine" the company. They claimed Hindenburg's report is motivated by their short position against the Adani Group, where they stand to gain financially if the stock price falls.
 
Following the controversy, the Sebi launched an investigation into both Hindenburg and the Adani Group.
 
In June 2024, Hindenburg received a "show-cause notice" from Sebi. This notice outlined potential violations of regulations related to their research report and short-selling activity. In response, Hindenburg maintained that their research report was based on extensive due diligence and publicly available information. They argued their short-selling activity followed all legal and regulatory procedures in India.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Powell delivers 25-bps cut but keeps markets guessing on rate path

Stock market close: Sensex adds 320pts on US Fed rate cut; Nifty at 25,423; pharma shares outperform

Last day to bid for Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Rupee halts 4-day rally amid mixed Fed cues; ends weaker at 88.13/$

Premium

Defence programmes to help Bharat Electronics maintain growth momentum

Topics :Adani GroupHindenburg ResearchBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story