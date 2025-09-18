'No violations': Sebi gives clean chit to Adani in Hindenburg case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday cleared the Adani Group of allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, saying it found no breach of regulatory norms by the group’s companies.

In 2023, Hindenburg published a scathing report accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation, improper use of offshore tax havens, and inflated valuations. It alleged that Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani added more than $100 billion in the past three years, largely through "stock price appreciation in the group’s 7 key listed companies, which spiked an average of 819 per cent in that period." "I find that the allegations made against noticees in the SCN are not established. Considering the above, the question of devolvement of any liability on Noticees does not arise and hence the question of determination of quantum of penalty also does not require any deliberation," Sebi's whole-time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshneya wrote in the order.