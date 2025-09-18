Last day to bid for Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Subscription Status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates seller Euro Pratik Sales is set to conclude today, September 18, 2025.

The public issue, which opened for subscription on September 16, has received a decent response from investors so far. Data available on the NSE showed that the public issue received bids for 10,32,66,000 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 8.40 times by the end of the second day of subscription.

Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 13.78 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 7.09 times. Retail investors, meanwhile, have oversubscribed their category by 6.56 times.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO grey market premium (GMP) today ALSO READ: Ivalue Infosolutions IPO invites bids: GMP at 5%; should you subscribe? That said, investor enthusiasm remained muted in the grey market on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Euro Pratik Sales were exchanging hands at around ₹252 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 per share, or approximately 2.02 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹247 per share. Euro Pratik Sales IPO review Market analysts, however, remain optimistic about the long-term growth of the company and have recommended subscribing to the issue from a long-term investment horizon.

Analysts at SBI Securities have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue for the long term, citing the company’s strong return metrics, extensive distribution network, and comprehensive product portfolio. Analysts at BP Equities have also recommended investors to subscribe to the Euro Pratik Sales IPO for the long term. “At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E multiple of 32.8x FY25 earnings. We, thus, recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating for this issue,” said analysts at BP Equities. Euro Pratik Sales IPO details The initial share sale of Euro Pratik Sales is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), with promoters divesting up to 18.3 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹451.31 crore.

The public offering is being made at a price band of ₹235–₹247 per share, with a lot size of 60 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 60 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,820. As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Euro Pratik Sales IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, September 19. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on Monday, September 22. Shares of Euro Pratik Sales are tentatively slated to list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.