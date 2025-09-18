Last day to bid for Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Check subscription status, GMP

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Subscription Status:
The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering
(IPO) of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates seller Euro Pratik Sales
is set to conclude today, September 18, 2025.
The public issue, which opened for subscription on September 16, has received a decent response from investors so far. Data available on the NSE showed that the public issue received bids for 10,32,66,000 shares against 1,23,00,000 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 8.40 times by the end of the second day of subscription.
Among the investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 13.78 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 7.09 times. Retail investors, meanwhile, have oversubscribed their category by 6.56 times.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
That said, investor enthusiasm remained muted in the grey market on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Euro Pratik Sales were exchanging hands at around ₹252 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹5 per share, or approximately 2.02 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹247 per share.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO review
Market analysts, however, remain optimistic about the long-term growth of the company and have recommended subscribing to the issue from a long-term investment horizon.
Analysts at SBI Securities have recommended investors to subscribe to the issue for the long term, citing the company’s strong return metrics, extensive distribution network, and comprehensive product portfolio.
Analysts at BP Equities have also recommended investors to subscribe to the Euro Pratik Sales IPO for the long term.
“At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E multiple of 32.8x FY25 earnings. We, thus, recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating for this issue,” said analysts at BP Equities.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO details
The initial share sale of Euro Pratik Sales is an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), with promoters divesting up to 18.3 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹451.31 crore.
The public offering is being made at a price band of ₹235–₹247 per share, with a lot size of 60 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 60 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,820.
As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Euro Pratik Sales IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, September 19. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on Monday, September 22.
Shares of Euro Pratik Sales are tentatively slated to list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.
For the public issue, Axis Capital is serving as the sole book-running lead manager, while DAM Capital Advisors is the registrar.
Euro Pratik Sales will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. “Our company will not receive any proceeds from the offer (the ‘offer proceeds’), and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the selling shareholders,” the company stated in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).
About Euro Pratik Sales
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd (EPSL) operates in the decorative wall panel and decorative laminates industry. The company is one of India’s largest organized wall panel brands, with a market share of 10 per cent based on revenue as of FY24 and 15.9 per cent as of FY23. The company develops differentiated design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates, tailored to meet contemporary architectural and interior design trends. These are sold under the brands ‘Euro Pratik’ and ‘Gloirio’.