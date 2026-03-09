Innovision IPO: Pricing pressure, revenue concentration; 5 risks to watch

Innovision IPO: Innovision, a Delhi-based business services company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The ₹323 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of 4.7 million equity shares worth up to ₹255 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.2 million shares worth up to ₹68 crore.

Under the OFS, Randeel Hundal and Uday Pal Singh are the promoters selling shareholders.

Innovision IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹521 to ₹548 per share. The minimum application size has been set at 27 shares per lot. The issue will remain open for subscription till Thursday, March 12. The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to make their D-Street debut on Tuesday, March 17.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Emkay Global Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹51 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, and ₹119 crore will be used for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Innovision IPO GMP On Monday, March 9, the unlisted shares of Innovision were trading flat at ₹548 in the grey market, the upper end price. Here are the key risks associated with investing in Innovision IPO: Debarment notices impact risk: The company has received debarment notices from certain clients. The company has challenged one of these notices in the relevant court, while for another, it has already faced penalties imposed by the client. It cautioned that there is no certainty that the legal challenge will be resolved in its favour. Moreover, the company cannot guarantee that similar debarment actions will not occur in the future. Any such actions could materially and adversely impact the company’s cash flows, financial condition, reputation, and operating results.

Workforce-related risk: Innovision maintains a large workforce deployed across India. As of January 15, 2026, the company employed over 14,000 personnel, including more than 6,900 in manned private security services, over 550 in toll plaza management, more than 1,200 in IFM services, and over 4,500 in manpower sourcing and payroll. The company noted that with such widespread deployment across client sites and workplaces, it could be exposed to service-related claims, operational losses, or employee disruptions, which may adversely affect its reputation and business operations. Pricing pressure: According to the RHP, the company operates in a competitive industry and faces pricing pressures from clients, statutory payments, and competitive bidding. While cost-cutting measures may help, maintaining quality standards could erode profit margins. Any inability to achieve or sustain revenue neutrality across contracts may adversely affect the company’s financial performance.