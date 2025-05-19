Inox India stock jumps 2% on strong Q4 performance; check key numbers here

Inox India share price today: Shares of cryogenic equipment maker Inox India rose around 2.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,189 on Monday after the company reported strong operating performance in the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).

However, the stock was trading flat at ₹1,161.35 compared to the previous day's close of ₹1,160.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), as of 2:40 PM. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,946.40, down 73.40 points or 0.29 per cent. Inox India stock has recovered over 31 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹884.2, touched on January 27, 2025.

Inox India Q4 FY results update

In Q4FY25, Inox India reported revenue from operations of ₹369.39 crore, up 33 per cent from ₹276.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) came in at ₹95 crore, up 52 per cent from ₹63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Profit after tax (PAT) for the reported quarter was at ₹66 crore, up 55.5 per cent from ₹42 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY25, the company's revenue from operations increased 16.2 per cent to ₹1,354 crore compared to ₹1,165 crore in FY24. Its PAT grew 15.4 per cent to ₹224 crore as against ₹194 crore in the previous fiscal.

Brokerage views on Inox India: JM Financial

According to analysts at JM Financial, Inox India has regained momentum in Q4 after a slow first nine months, driven by strong operating performance. The company's order book grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to around ₹1,360 crore, which includes several large orders.

"Further, with the Savli plant now operational for kegs and a cryoshop, Inox should not face any constraints with regard to capacities. It has also received the long-awaited client approvals in its beverage kegs business, which should drive growth in FY26," the brokerage said.

Also Read

JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,355.

About Inox India

Inox India is a leading manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and offers solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions. The company manufactures a range of cryogenic equipment utilised in global scientific research projects. Inox India's business is classified into three divisions, including industrial gas, LNG and Cryo Scientific.