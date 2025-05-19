Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stock soars 18% on Monday; zooms 53% in 6 days. Do you own?

Smallcap stock soars 18% on Monday; zooms 53% in 6 days. Do you own?

Shares of BLS E-Services, a technology-enabled digital service provider, surged 18% to ₹210.90 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

stock market, market, stock brokers
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Share price of BLS E-Services today: Shares of BLS E-Services (BLSe), a technology-enabled digital service provider, have moved higher by 18 per cent to ₹210.90 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 82,168 at 01:12 pm.
 
The stock price of smallcap company is quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day, zooming 53 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹291 on June 18, 2024. 

Reasons behind the stock rally

In January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), BLSe reported healthy earnings with consolidated profit after tax jumping 58.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹17.3 crore, as compared to ₹16.0 crore in Q4FY24. 
 
Consolidated total income for the quarter grew 211.5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹245.2 crore as compared to ₹78.7 crore in Q4FY24, driven by higher transaction volume, value in the Business Correspondent (BC) business, and also due to the consolidation of Aadifidel, which was acquired in November 2024.
 
During the quarter, the company established key partnerships with Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, SBI (for Home Loan Counsellor services), MeraDoc (for Healthcare services), SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv (for EMI Card distribution). 

Also Read

Here's what drove Reliance Power shares up by 4% on Monday, May 19

This smallcap agri stock zoomed 16% in 2 days on Q4 nos; analysts say 'Buy'

Vodafone Idea shares sink 10% after SC 'dismisses' plea in AGR case

HFCL shares up 5% on order wins worth ₹76 crore; stock up 25% in 6 sessions

Protean eGov Tech shares crash 20% in worst-ever session; here's why

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea shares sink 10% after SC 'dismisses' plea in AGR case
  The management said the company’s strategic focus is on enhancing digital infrastructure to improve accessibility and penetrate new market segments. The management foresees a significant opportunity with the government increasingly outsourcing government-to-citizen (G2C) services to third parties, amidst the growing need for scalability, cost-efficiency and last-mile connectivity. The Indian Government is focused on expanding financial inclusion through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, and others.  

About BLS E-Services

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, stands as a leading technology-enabled digital service provider in India, offering a diverse range of services that encompass Business Correspondent (BC / Rural Banking Outlets) services, Assisted E-services, and E-Governance Services.   ALSO READ: SIPs, AUM, folio count: Top mutual fund trends from 2025 AMFI annual report
 
Through its robust network, BLS E-Services plays a pivotal role in facilitating access to a wide spectrum of essential public utility services, social welfare programs, healthcare, finance, education, agriculture, and banking services. This array of services caters to governments (G2C) and businesses (B2B), while also catering to the diverse needs of citizens (B2C) across urban, semi-urban, rural, and remote areas. Operating within a unique integrated business model, BLS E-Services bridges the digital gap in areas with low internet penetration by offering solutions through a phygital strategy, i.e., physical and digital.
  ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea shares sink 10% after SC 'dismisses' plea in AGR case
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chambal Fertilisers stock dips 17% from new high; time to buy, hold, sell?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at day's low; Sensex drops 250 pts; SMIDs pare gains; Vi dips 10%

Unified Data-Tech IPO opens on May 22: Check price band, GMP, key dates

SIPs, AUM, folio count: Top mutual fund trends from 2025 AMFI annual report

This rice company's stock has hit 52-week high in today's subdued market

Topics :Buzzing stocksBLS International ServicesSmallcapstock market trading

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story