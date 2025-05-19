Smallcap stock soars 18% on Monday; zooms 53% in 6 days. Do you own?

Share price of BLS E-Services today: Shares of BLS E-Services (BLSe) , a technology-enabled digital service provider, have moved higher by 18 per cent to ₹210.90 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 82,168 at 01:12 pm.

The stock price of smallcap company is quoting higher for the sixth straight trading day, zooming 53 per cent during the period. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹291 on June 18, 2024.

Reasons behind the stock rally

In January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), BLSe reported healthy earnings with consolidated profit after tax jumping 58.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹17.3 crore, as compared to ₹16.0 crore in Q4FY24.

Consolidated total income for the quarter grew 211.5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹245.2 crore as compared to ₹78.7 crore in Q4FY24, driven by higher transaction volume, value in the Business Correspondent (BC) business, and also due to the consolidation of Aadifidel, which was acquired in November 2024.

During the quarter, the company established key partnerships with Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, SBI (for Home Loan Counsellor services), MeraDoc (for Healthcare services), SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv (for EMI Card distribution).

The management said the company’s strategic focus is on enhancing digital infrastructure to improve accessibility and penetrate new market segments. The management foresees a significant opportunity with the government increasingly outsourcing government-to-citizen (G2C) services to third parties, amidst the growing need for scalability, cost-efficiency and last-mile connectivity. The Indian Government is focused on expanding financial inclusion through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, and others.

About BLS E-Services

ALSO READ: SIPs, AUM, folio count: Top mutual fund trends from 2025 AMFI annual report BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, stands as a leading technology-enabled digital service provider in India, offering a diverse range of services that encompass Business Correspondent (BC / Rural Banking Outlets) services, Assisted E-services, and E-Governance Services.

Through its robust network, BLS E-Services plays a pivotal role in facilitating access to a wide spectrum of essential public utility services, social welfare programs, healthcare, finance, education, agriculture, and banking services. This array of services caters to governments (G2C) and businesses (B2B), while also catering to the diverse needs of citizens (B2C) across urban, semi-urban, rural, and remote areas. Operating within a unique integrated business model, BLS E-Services bridges the digital gap in areas with low internet penetration by offering solutions through a phygital strategy, i.e., physical and digital.

