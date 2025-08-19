The northward movement in the stock came after the company sold a stake worth ₹175 crore in its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd, to investors at a valuation of ₹7,400 crore.
Consequent to the said transfer, the company’s shareholding in Inox Renewable Solutions reduced from 91.9 per cent to 88.84 per cent.
Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs, and Corporate investors. It is a part of the $12 billion INOX Group, which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy. The company is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, as well as Hubs & Nacelles are manufactured. ALSO READ | RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?
About Inox Renewable Solutions Limited
The company, formerly known as Resco Global Wind Services Pvt. Ltd., is a subsidiary of Inox Wind and is amongst the top two wind EPC service providers in India with a strong operational track record of over 14 years. The company offers end-to-end services for renewable projects right from conceptualisation stage up to project commissioning, as well as the construction of transmission infrastructure to evacuate power from such projects, offering turnkey solutions to developers on a plug-and-play basis. IRSL provides its services across India with a very strong presence in Western India. It is developing a common infrastructure on a multi-gigawatt scale at sites across the country, to be utilized for future renewable projects.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.