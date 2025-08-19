Home / Markets / News / Inox Wind gains 5% on offloading ₹175 crore worth of stake in its arm

after the company sold a stake worth ₹175 crore in Inox Renewable Solutions

Wind Energy (Photo: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
Inox Wind shares advanced 5 per cent on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹147.05 per share on BSE. 
 
At 10:06 AM, Inox Wind share price was trading 4.72 per cent higher at ₹146.55 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.16 per cent higher at 81,401.06.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why were Inox Wind shares in demand? 

The northward movement in the stock came after the company sold a stake worth ₹175 crore in its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd, to investors at a valuation of ₹7,400 crore. 
 
Consequent to the said transfer, the company’s shareholding in Inox Renewable Solutions reduced from 91.9 per cent to 88.84 per cent.
 
The stake sale was part of an agreement to divest 49,57,142 equity shares (face value ₹10 each) in its material subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions. The shares were sold to certain third parties without any mention of the entity.   ALSO READ | Vardhman Textiles, Indo Count, Welspun Living rally up to 9%; here's why

About Inox Wind: 

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs, and Corporate investors. It is a part of the $12 billion INOX Group, which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy. The company is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, as well as Hubs & Nacelles are manufactured.   ALSO READ | RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

About Inox Renewable Solutions Limited 

The company, formerly known as Resco Global Wind Services Pvt. Ltd., is a subsidiary of Inox Wind and is amongst the top two wind EPC service providers in India with a strong operational track record of over 14 years. The company offers end-to-end services for renewable projects right from conceptualisation stage up to project commissioning, as well as the construction of transmission infrastructure to evacuate power from such projects, offering turnkey solutions to developers on a plug-and-play basis. IRSL provides its services across India with a very strong presence in Western India. It is developing a common infrastructure on a multi-gigawatt scale at sites across the country, to be utilized for future renewable projects. 
 

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

