The northward movement in the stock came after the company sold a stake worth ₹175 crore in its Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd, to investors at a valuation of ₹7,400 crore.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs, and Corporate investors. It is a part of the $12 billion INOX Group, which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy. The company is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with four state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where Blades, Tubular Towers, as well as Hubs & Nacelles are manufactured.

The stake sale was part of an agreement to divest 49,57,142 equity shares (face value ₹10 each) in its material subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions. The shares were sold to certain third parties without any mention of the entity.

About Inox Renewable Solutions Limited

The company, formerly known as Resco Global Wind Services Pvt. Ltd., is a subsidiary of Inox Wind and is amongst the top two wind EPC service providers in India with a strong operational track record of over 14 years. The company offers end-to-end services for renewable projects right from conceptualisation stage up to project commissioning, as well as the construction of transmission infrastructure to evacuate power from such projects, offering turnkey solutions to developers on a plug-and-play basis. IRSL provides its services across India with a very strong presence in Western India. It is developing a common infrastructure on a multi-gigawatt scale at sites across the country, to be utilized for future renewable projects.