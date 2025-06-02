Home / Markets / News / Inox Wind share falls 5% as investors book profits after strong Q4 results

Inox Wind share falls 5% as investors book profits after strong Q4 results

Inox Wind share price fell as investors booked profits after the company posted strong March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

Inox Wind
Inox Wind
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inox Wind share price: Renewable energy (RE) company Inox Wind shares were dropping in trade on the first trading day of the month i.e. Monday, June 2, 2025, with the stock falling up to 5.35 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹184.55 per share. 
 
At 1:51 PM, Inox Wind shares were trading 4.85 per cent lower at ₹185.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 81,333.07 levels.

Why did Inox Wind share price fall in trade today?

Inox Wind share price fell as investors booked profits after the company posted strong March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) skyrocketed 391 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹190 crore (Q4FY25), from ₹39 crore a year ago (Q4FY24). The company claimed this to be its highest ever quarterly profit.
 
Inox Wind’s revenue jumped 130 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,311 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹569 crore a year ago.
 
At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 103 per cent annually to ₹290 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹143 crore in the March quarter of FY24. 
 
The order book grew 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 3,203 MW, as against 2,656 MW a year ago.
 
Devansh Jain, executive director, INOXGFL Group Group, said, “Inox Wind continues to deliver strong results reporting its highest ever quarterly profit, a testament of the efforts of the company over the past quarters. I am also delighted to announce that the Hon’ble NCLT has approved the scheme of arrangement between Inox Wind Energy and Inox Wind, which further fortifies Inox Wind’s balance sheet. With the strong and favourable macroeconomic environment for the Indian renewable energy sector, our Group is well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities as one of the leaders in energy transition with our presence across wind, solar, EVs, BESS and renewable power generation.” 

About Inox Wind

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is among India’s leading providers of wind energy solutions, catering to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), utilities, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and corporate investors. 
 
A part of the about $11 billion INOXGFL Group—an industrial conglomerate with a legacy spanning over 90 years—Inox Wind operates at the intersection of two key sectors: chemicals and renewable energy.
 
Inox Wind is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market, with four advanced manufacturing facilities located in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These plants produce essential wind turbine components, including blades, tubular towers, hubs, and nacelles. The company’s cutting-edge 3 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) series supports a total annual manufacturing capacity of approximately 2.5 GW.
 
Inox Wind’s subsidiary, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., is India’s only listed pure-play renewable operations and maintenance (O&M) company, managing a strong portfolio of ~5.1 GW and positioned for significant growth.
 
Another subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (formerly Resco Global Wind Services Pvt. Ltd.), provides turnkey EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services for wind energy projects, including the development of shared infrastructure such as power evacuation systems.
 
Inox Wind delivers comprehensive wind energy solutions—spanning design, manufacturing, project execution, and long-term maintenance. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off lows; PSBs, realty up 2%; Mkt breadth favour bulls; SMIDs gain

Premium

Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Premium

Foreign brokerages stay cautious on India stock market; check strategy here

Nykaa shares slip 4% despite posting healthy Q4; Is it buying opportunity?

Genus Power share price rallies 9% on strong Q4 results; key details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexInox Wind Inox PATInox Wind resultsshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50Market trendsIndian equities

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story