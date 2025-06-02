Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Technical chart suggests that these 2 Anil Ambani group shares - Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power can potentially rally another 25% from here on; here are the key levels to watch out for.

premium Reliance Power stock was seen trading above its 200-MMA for the first time in history, shows technical chart.