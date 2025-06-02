Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Reliance Power (RPower)Current Price: ₹61.57 Upside Potential: 24.8% Support: ₹59; ₹56.50; ₹52.20 Resistance: ₹63.75; ₹69.30 RPower stock is seen trading on a buoyant note on the daily and weekly time-frames. The price-to-moving averages action is also clearly in favour of the bulls. However, the stock at present is seen trading in an overbought zone, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) quoting near 80 levels. A RSI reading in excess of 70 is considered overbought. Having said that, the chart suggests that the near-term bias for RPower stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹59 levels; below which key support for the stock exists around ₹56.50 levels. The overall short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹52.20 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock is trading within striking distance of a key long-term hurdle which stands at ₹63.75 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹76.85, with interim resistance likely around ₹69.30 levels. ALSO READ | Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts
Reliance Infrastructure (Rel Infra)Current Price: ₹345 Upside Potential: 24.6% Support: ₹327; ₹307 Resistance: ₹376; ₹383; ₹407 Last week, Rel Infra stock gave a fresh breakout on the weekly chart. The chart now indicates a favourable bias for the stock as long as it trades above ₹327; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹307 levels. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test its 200-MMA, which hovers around ₹376 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, can help Rel Infra stock extend the rally towards ₹432 levels, with intermediate resistance seen around ₹383 and ₹407 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
