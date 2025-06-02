Home / Markets / News / Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Technical chart suggests that these 2 Anil Ambani group shares - Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power can potentially rally another 25% from here on; here are the key levels to watch out for.

Reliance Power stock was seen trading above its 200-MMA for the first time in history, shows technical chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Shares of Anil Ambani group firms - Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power ended the May month with robust gains, up 30.3 per cent and 45.3 per cent, respectively.  Further, both the stocks - Reliance Infrastructure (Rel Infra) and Reliance Power (RPower) have started June on an optimistic note. RPower today surged to a fresh 7-year high, and its share price has more-than-doubled from the March month low of ₹31.27 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). READ MORE  In the process, RPower stock is now seen trading above its 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) for the second straight month in history. The stock for the very first-time crossed this long-term average in May 2025. The 200-MMA, now stands at ₹56.48, and is expected to act as an immediate support for RPower stock.  Meanwhile, here's a detailed outlook on Rel Infra and RPower based on the existing chart patterns. 

Reliance Power (RPower)

Current Price: ₹61.57  Upside Potential: 24.8%  Support: ₹59; ₹56.50; ₹52.20  Resistance: ₹63.75; ₹69.30  RPower stock is seen trading on a buoyant note on the daily and weekly time-frames. The price-to-moving averages action is also clearly in favour of the bulls. However, the stock at present is seen trading in an overbought zone, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) quoting near 80 levels. A RSI reading in excess of 70 is considered overbought.  Having said that, the chart suggests that the near-term bias for RPower stock is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹59 levels; below which key support for the stock exists around ₹56.50 levels. The overall short-term bias is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹52.20 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock is trading within striking distance of a key long-term hurdle which stands at ₹63.75 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, shall open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹76.85, with interim resistance likely around ₹69.30 levels.  ALSO READ | Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts 

Reliance Infrastructure (Rel Infra)

Current Price: ₹345  Upside Potential: 24.6%  Support: ₹327; ₹307  Resistance: ₹376; ₹383; ₹407  Last week, Rel Infra stock gave a fresh breakout on the weekly chart. The chart now indicates a favourable bias for the stock as long as it trades above ₹327; below which support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹307 levels.  On the upside, the stock seems on course to test its 200-MMA, which hovers around ₹376 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, can help Rel Infra stock extend the rally towards ₹432 levels, with intermediate resistance seen around ₹383 and ₹407 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

