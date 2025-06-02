Home / Markets / News / Nykaa shares slip 4% despite posting healthy Q4; Is it buying opportunity?

Nykaa shares slip 4% despite posting healthy Q4; Is it buying opportunity?

Nykaa share price slips 4 per cent in trade despite posting strong Q4 numbers; Check more details here

Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Nykaa share price: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa shares fell 4.3 per cent in trade on Monday, June 2, 2025, logging a day's low at ₹194.45 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company posted its Q4 results.
 
In the past one year, Nykaa shares have gained 25 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 7 per cent.
 
At 11:42 AM, Nykaa share price was down 3.3 per cent at ₹196.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 81,031.15. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹55,749.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹229.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹149.65 per share. 

Nykaa Q4 results 2025

The online beauty retailer released its Q4 results on Friday, after market hours. In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a 193 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹6.93 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Its revenue from operations also jumped 23.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,062 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹1,668 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Nykaa’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter expanded 43 per cent YoY to ₹133 crore. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) also increased 27 per cent YoY to ₹4,102 crore in Q4FY25. 

Nykaa Q4 results 2025 analysis: Elara Capital | Accumulate | Target raised to ₹215 per share from ₹195

"Nykaa's Q4 was in-line. Beauty and personal care (BPC)/Fashion GMV grew 30.8 per cent/18.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4. Ebitda margin in Q4 rose 88 basis points (bps), supported by BPC, and could have been better but for lower losses in the fashion segment," Elara said in its note. The brokerage cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 5-12 per cent for FY26E-27E to reflect fashion segment losses in Q4. 

Nykaa Q4 results 2025 analysis: JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target: ₹250

"Nykaa BPC segment is going from strength to strength, delivering 31 per cent GMV growth Y-o-Y along with 25 per cent revenue growth. While Fashion GMV growth gained momentum (18 per cent Y-o-Y), margins disappointed due to marketing investments," the brokerage said in its note. 
It added Nykaa’s ability to deliver robust growth in a tepid demand environment along with margin enhancement demonstrates its differentiated market positioning.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

