Home / Markets / News / Insolation Energy up 8% on board nod to shift from SME to main board

Insolation Energy up 8% on board nod to shift from SME to main board

The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved the migration of equity shares from the SME category to the mainboard (BSE, NSE)

stocks
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Insolation Energy shares gained 7.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹179.85 per share on BSE. At 10 AM, Insolation Energy's share price was up 6.25 per cent on BSE at ₹177.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.06 per cent at 84,508.68.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,915.5 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹475 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹157.5.  
 

Why were Insolation Energy shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company's board approved the migration of equity shares from the SME category to the mainboard platform. 
 
"We would like to inform that the board of directors of the company, at their meeting held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, has inter alia considered and approved the information memorandum (IM) related to the migration of listing/trading of equity shares of the company from the SME platform of BSE Limited to the main board of BSE Limited and direct listing/ trading of equity shares of the company on the main board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)," the filing read. 
 
Additionally, the board also provided the authorisation to borrow up to ₹5,000 crore. 
 
That apart, recently, the company arm Insolation Green Energy Private Limited incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely PRGE Green Infra on October 22, 2025, PRGE Green Infra Private Limited has been incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the purpose of setting up solar power plants.
 
PRGE Green Infra will carry on the business of solar power plant development, erection, installation, establishment, construction, operation and maintenance, and consultancy of any renewable energy power plants. Design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning, including comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Rooftop Solar (RTS) photovoltaic power projects. 
 
Insolation Energy is a solar panel manufacturer and energy solutions provider based in India, known by the brand INA Solar. Founded in 2015, the company produces a variety of solar PV modules and offers services for residential, commercial, and industrial projects, including off-grid and grid-connected systems.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,850; FMCG, banks drag; metal shine

Asian shares rise as US earnings, Trump-Xi meeting boost investor sentiment

Midwest makes positive D-St debut; shares list at 10% premium on bourses

Hindalco rallies 4%, at new high; what's driving Aditya Birla Group stock?

Laurus Labs shares drop 3% despite analysts' bullish outlook; details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story