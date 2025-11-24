Mobavenue AI Tech shares hit 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE, at ₹1,094.8 per share. The stock was in demand after the company’s board approved raising ₹100 crore through a preferential issue of 9,19,117 equity shares.

At 12:10 PM, Mobavenue AI Tech’s share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹1,094.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 85,262.75.

The company will use the funds to support strategic acquisitions, technology enhancement, and market expansion. The capital infusion equips the company to accelerate innovation and scale with greater agility. The funds will enable Mobavenue to deepen its artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence capabilities, enhance its product and platform portfolio, and strengthen operational readiness for expansion across both domestic and international markets.

In addition, the company will evaluate selective, value-enhancing acquisitions that complement its vision of building a holistic, future-ready digital marketing and media technology ecosystem. Together, these investments are designed to reinforce Mobavenue's competitive edge and propel its transformation into a global leader in AI-powered advertising, media, and consumer growth solutions. "This capital raise represents an important milestone for us and a strong endorsement of our vision. The ₹100 crore infusion will empower us to accelerate our technology roadmap, strengthen our AI-led product ecosystem, and expand our presence across key global markets. We also intend to explore selective, strategic acquisitions that enhance our capabilities and align with our long-term mission. As we continue to strengthen our AI-powered tech platforms that drive digital growth for businesses, Mobavenue remains committed to reshaping how businesses engage with consumers worldwide," said Ishank Joshi, managing director & CEO of Mobavenue AI Tech.