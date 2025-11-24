Varroc Engineering up 3% on securing this deal; key information inside

Varroc Engineering share price today: Varroc Engineering shares were buzzing in trade in an overall weak market on Monday, November 24, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.61 per cent to an intraday high of ₹672, nearing its 52-week high of ₹674.65 per share.

At 1:20 PM, Varroc Engineering share price was off day’s high, but continued to trade 1.23 per cent higher at ₹662.90 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.0 per cent higher at 85,306.84 levels.

Why did Varroc Engineering share price rise today?

Varroc Engineering shares gained today after the company announced a major business win from a leading electric vehicle (EV) maker.

The deal involves supplying critical High Voltage electronics for high-performance e-powertrain systems, marking a major step in Varroc's expansion into the fast-growing electric mobility segment and reinforcing its position as a trusted global technology partner. Under the agreement, Varroc will provide a full suite of High Voltage electronic components, including power electronics units, inverters, onboard chargers, battery management systems (BMS), and DC-DC converters. These will be manufactured at its facility in Romania, ensuring high-quality production and timely global delivery. The contract spans eight years, with peak annual revenue potential estimated at around ₹800 crore based on projected volumes.

"We are excited to support our EV OEM customer with their High Voltage electronics requirements. This contract win is a strong validation of our advanced electronics manufacturing capabilities and our understanding of the global EV ecosystem. As the automotive industry rapidly transitions towards electrification, Varroc is proud to partner with customers by providing advanced, reliable, and efficient solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance," said Dhruv Jain, chief executive officer of Business II, Varroc Engineering. The win strengthens Varroc's presence in the global passenger vehicle electronics market and aligns with its strategy to scale businesses in electronics, lighting, and electric powertrain solutions.