Integrity Infra IPO last day: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Integrity Infrabuild is set to close today, May 15, 2025. The SME public issue has received a muted response from investors so far. However, it was fully subscribed at 1.34 times as of 10:30 AM on Thursday.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading flat at ₹100, the issue price, on Thursday, in the grey market

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.2 million equity shares amounting to ₹12 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 16, 2025. Shares of Integrity Infrabuild will list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has fixed the issue price at ₹100 per equity share. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,20,000 to bid for one lot comprising 1,200 equity shares. High net-worth individuals can bid for a minimum of two lots amounting to ₹2,40,000.

Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

From the net issue proceeds, the company plans to utilise ₹5.03 crore to purchase machinery and equipment, and ₹3.64 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining ₹2.4 crore will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Integrity Infrabuild Developers, incorporated in 2017, is an integrated civil contract company registered as a Class-A contractor with the Government of Gujarat. The company provides contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building and bridge construction. The company is promoted by Keyurkumar Sheth, Rajendrakumar Sheth and Disha Keyurkumar Sheth. From FY22, the company has finished 111 projects having an aggregate contract value of ₹213.3 crore, which includes 103 roads and eight buildings.