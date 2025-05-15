This Pune-based construction company's share price zoomed 17% in trade

Vascon Engineers share price zoomed 17.4 per cent in trade on Thursday, recording a day's high at ₹52.54 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand a day after the company released its Q4 results.

At 10:04 AM, Vascon Engineers shares pared some gains and were up 13.91 per cent at ₹51.01 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.48 per cent at 80,942.85. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,154.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹83.75 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹32 per share.

In the past one year, Vascon Engineers shares have lost 37 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.

Vascon Engineers Q4 results

After market hours on Wednesday, the smallcap civil construction company posted its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹34.45 crore as compared to ₹14.81 crore which translated to a jump of 133 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its revenue from operation increased 64 per cent to ₹385 crore as compared to ₹235 crore a year ago.

Vascon Engineers management commentary

The company remains confident in the long-term prospects of the real estate sector in long-term. In FY25, Mumbai aligns seamlessly with The company's vision of delivering premium, high-quality living spaces tailored for modern urban lifestyles.

Backed by expertise in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) and real estate development, a customer-first approach, and unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is poised to redefine luxury living.

About Vascon Engineers

Vascon Engineers, headquartered in Pune has over 39 years of experience, the company has successfully delivered over 225 projects, encompassing more than 45 million sq. ft. of landmark developments in residential, industrial, IT parks, malls, multiplexes, hospitality, and community welfare centers. Operating in over 30 cities across India, Vascon Engineers has left an indelible mark in both EPC and Real Estate projects. The company's vision is to maintain a focused business approach on EPC and the premium Housing segment.