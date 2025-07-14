Investors rush to Spunweb Nonwoven IPO as subscription nears 3x; GMP at 36%

The favourable sentiments for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO extended in the grey markets too, where the company's unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the first day of opening its public offering.

Sources tracking unofficial markets revealed that the company's unlisted shares were exchanging hands at ₹131 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹35 per share, or nearly 36.46 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO details

At the upper end, Spunweb Nonwoven seeks to raise ₹60.98 crore from the public offering. The company has already raised ₹173.1 crore from the anchor investors on the bidding concluded on Friday, July 11.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹90-96 per share, and a lot size of 2400 shares. However, investors can bid for a minimum of 2 lots or 2,400 shares and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹2,30,400 to bid for 2 lots of Spunweb Nonwoven IPO.

Spunweb Nonwoven proposes to use the proceeds from the public issue to fund the working capital requirements of the company, for investment in the wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, for funding its working capital requirements, as well as for the repayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. The company also plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.