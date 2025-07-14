Investors rush to Spunweb Nonwoven IPO as subscription nears 3x; GMP at 36%

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO subscription status: Non-woven fabrics manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven has received a favourable demand for the initial public offering (IPO) launched today, July 14, 2025. The public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares, has been oversubscribed by 2.84 times till around 12:56 PM on Monday, showed the NSE data.
The favourable sentiments for the Spunweb Nonwoven IPO extended in the grey markets too, where the company's unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the first day of opening its public offering.
At the upper end, Spunweb Nonwoven seeks to raise ₹60.98 crore from the public offering. The company has already raised ₹173.1 crore from the anchor investors on the bidding concluded on Friday, July 11.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹90-96 per share, and a lot size of 2400 shares. However, investors can bid for a minimum of 2 lots or 2,400 shares and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereof.
A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹2,30,400 to bid for 2 lots of Spunweb Nonwoven IPO.
Spunweb Nonwoven proposes to use the proceeds from the public issue to fund the working capital requirements of the company, for investment in the wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, for funding its working capital requirements, as well as for the repayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. The company also plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Spunweb Nonwoven Gases IPO will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Spunweb Nonwoven Gases IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, July 17, 2025, and shares will be credited to successful allottees’ demat accounts on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Spunweb Nonwoven shares are set to list on the NSE SME on Monday, July 21, 2025.
About Spunweb Nonwoven
Spunweb Nonwoven, along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Spunweb India, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics primarily used in industries such as hygiene, healthcare, packaging, agriculture and others (including roofing & construction, industrial and home furnishing). As outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), they are one of the largest manufacturers in the spunbond nonwoven fabric industry in India, with an installed production capacity of 32,640 MT as of FY24 (Source: CareEdge Report). Their product portfolio consists of hydrophobic nonwoven fabric, hydrophilic nonwoven fabric, super soft nonwoven fabric, UV treated fabric, antistatic nonwoven fabric, and FR treated fabric in the width of 1.6m, 2.6m and 3.2m with the range of 7 to 150 grams per square metre (GSM).
