Home / Markets / News / NFO Alert! Groww MF launches BSE Power ETF; here's all you need to know

NFO Alert! Groww MF launches BSE Power ETF; here's all you need to know

Groww BSE Power ETF: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the BSE Power Index in the same proportion

Groww
Groww | Photo: Company logo
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Groww BSE Power ETF: Groww Mutual Fund is set to launch the Groww BSE Power ETF, an open-ended scheme tracking the BSE Power Index (TRI). The new fund offer (NFO) will open for subscription on Friday, July 18, 2025 and closes on Friday, August 1, 2025. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the BSE Power Index in the same proportion, to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of the BSE Power Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The Groww BSE Power ETF will be managed passively with investments in stocks in the same proportion as in the BSE Power Index (TRI). The Scheme will invest at least 95 per cent of its net assets in Equity and equity-related instruments of the BSE Power Index (TRI).
 
Some of the key constituents of the BSE Power index include NTPC, Power Grid, Suzlon Energy, Tata Power, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, ABB India, Adani Green Energy and Siemens. 
 
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter, with units allotted in whole numbers and any remaining amount refunded. After the NFO, only Market Makers and Large Investors (with transactions over ₹25 crores) can buy or redeem units directly from the Mutual Fund in creation unit sizes.
 
According to the SID, post-NFO, the ETF will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). If units are redeemed, no exit load will be charged.
 
Nikhil Satam, Aakash Chauhan, and Shashi Kumar are the designated fund managers for the scheme.
 
As per the riskometer, the principal invested in the scheme will be at very high risk.

Groww BSE Power ETF: Who should invest?

According to the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and investment in equity and equity-related instruments of the BSE Power Index. However, investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric shares soar 9% even as Q1 loss widens; Here's why

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 400pts, Nifty eyes 25k; IT, banks drag; WPI drops to -0.13%

Premium

NSE ranks fourth on the global IPO offering league table in H1-2025

Sensex falls over 400 points, Nifty below 25,100 amid IT sell-off

Capital market stock hits new high, surges 51% from March low; here's why

Topics :NFOsGrowwMutual FundsETFsexchange traded fundsMarketsPower Sector

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story