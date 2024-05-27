Home / Markets / News / Investors subscribe Awfis Space Solutions IPO 108.17 times the offer size

Investors subscribe Awfis Space Solutions IPO 108.17 times the offer size

The Rs 599 crore initial share sale received bids for 93,34,36,374 shares against 86,29,670 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

ipo market listing share market
Axis Capital, Emkay Global Financial Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of co-working space operator Awfis Space Solutions got subscribed a whopping 108.17 times on the closing day of subscription on Monday, amid heavy participation from institutional investors.

The Rs 599 crore initial share sale received bids for 93,34,36,374 shares against 86,29,670 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 129.27 times subscription while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 116.95 times. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 53.23 times subscription.

The initial public offer (IPO) of fresh issue of up to Rs 128 crore and offer for sale of up to 1,22,95,699 equity shares began for bidding on Wednesday.

The price range for the IPO is Rs 364-383 per share.
 

The IPO of Awfis Space Solutions was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said it has mopped up a little over Rs 268 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used in funding capital expenditure towards setting up new centres, supporting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Awfis provides flexible workspace solutions, ranging from individual flexible desk needs to customised office spaces for corporates.

Axis Capital, Emkay Global Financial Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.
 

Also Read

IPO Alert: Awfis Space Solutions opens today: Should you subscribe?

Trading guide for May 22: BSE m-cap at $5 trn, Awfis Space IPO, FII selling

TBO Tek, Awfis Space Solutions receive Sebi's approval to float IPO

Awfis Space Solutions garners Rs 268 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Awfis Space Solutions' IPO to open on May 22, at Rs 364-383 per share

Sebi asks social enterprises to submit impact report for FY24 by Oct-end

Nazara promoters sell 6.38% stake to Plutus Wealth; stock up 14% from low

PSBs extend rally on RBI's bonanza to central Govt; IOB, PSB rally upto 10%

Karnataka Bank slips 3% on weak Q4 margins; Rs 5.50 dividend announced

Astra Microwave sprints 14%, hits record high on highest-ever profit in Q4

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :AwfisIPOsMarkets

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story