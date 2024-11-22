IPO Calendar: 10 public offerings to keep the investors busy next week

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indian primary markets are set to remain buzzing with several public offerings next week. Here are the full details of the upcoming IPO activities scheduled for the week

Representative Picture
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Upcoming IPOs: India's primary markets are gearing up for a vibrant week ahead, marked by the much-anticipated market debuts of NTPC Green Energy and Enviro Infra Engineers. Additionally, two other listings are scheduled on SME platforms, including C2C Advanced Systems and Lamosaic India. This activity underscores a strong year for primary markets, with 134 companies going public so far, according to BSE data. Of these, 73 companies have debuted on the mainboard, offering a wide range of investment opportunities for market participants.
 
Here’s a detailed look at the IPO activity lined up for next week:
 
Upcoming IPO listings
 
NTPC Green Energy IPO
Shares of NTPC Green Energy are set to debut on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. The subscription window for this public offering closes today. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 25, 2024.
 
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO

Renewable energy player Enviro Infra Engineers, whose IPO opened for subscription today, is scheduled to list on Friday, November 29, 2024. The subscription period ends on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, with the basis of allotment expected to be finalised on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
 
IPO launches next week  
Notably, no mainboard IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription next week. However, the SME segment is expected to see a flurry of activity, with six companies, including Ganesh Infraworld, Agarwal Toughened Glass India, Abha Power and Steel, Apex Ecotech, Rajputana Biodiesel, and Rajesh Power Services, gearing up to launch their public offerings.
 
Among them, Rajesh Power Services will be open for public subscription from November 25, 2024, to November 27, 2024. The Rajputana Biodiesel IPO will be available for subscription from November 26, 2024, to November 28, 2024. Abha Power and Steel, along with Apex Ecotech, will remain open for subscription from November 27, 2024, to November 29, 2024. 
 
Agarwal Toughened Glass India's IPO will open for public subscription on November 28, 2024, and close on December 2, 2024. Lastly, Ganesh Infraworld IPO will be available for subscription from November 29, 2024, to December 3, 2024.
 
Other updates  
The much-awaited initial public offering of Avanse Financial Services, estimated to be worth around Rs 3,500 crore, is also likely to open for subscription soon. However, the company has yet to announce the exact dates.
 
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

