IPO Calendar: 25 new issues to raise ₹6,300-cr next week; 9 firms to debut

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:35 PM IST
IPO Calendar: Next week promises to be a busy one for primary market investors, with 25 new IPOs opening for subscription, targeting a total fundraise of over ₹6,323 crore across both mainboard and SME segments. In the mainboard segment, nine IPOs are scheduled to open, targeting a combined fundraising of over ₹5,464 crore. Meanwhile, the SME segment is expected to see 16 fresh public issues opening for subscription.
Additionally, nine companies are slated to make their stock market debut next week - with five listing on the mainboard and four on SME platforms.
Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:
Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products will launch their IPOs on Monday, September 22, 2025. On Tuesday, September 23, bidding will begin for Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Seshaasai Technologies, and Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research. Epack Prefab Technologies and Jain Resource Recycling will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 24. Jinkushal Industries IPO will hit the market on Thursday, September 25.
Company name
Opening date
Closing date
Issue size (₹ Crore)
Jinkushal Industries Ltd. IPO
September 25
September 29
116.11
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. IPO
September 24
September 26
1,250
Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. IPO
September 24
September 26
504
Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Ltd. IPO
September 23
September 25
450
Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. IPO
September 23
September 25
813.07
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. IPO
September 23
September 25
490
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. IPO
September 23
September 25
745
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. IPO
September 22
September 24
408.8
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. IPO
September 22
September 24
687.34
In the SME segment, a flurry of IPO activity is expected with multiple issues slated to open throughout the week. Prime Cable Industries (₹40 crore) and Solvex Edibles (₹18.87 crore) will kick off their public issues on September 22. This will be followed by the IPOs of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations (₹45.04 crore), Aptus Pharma (₹13.02 crore), True Colors (₹127.96 crore), Matrix Geo Solutions (₹40.2 crore), NSB BPO Solutions (₹77.91 crore), and Ecoline Exim (₹76.42 crore) on September 23.
On September 24, IPOs of Systematic Industries (₹115.6 crore), Justo Realfintech (₹63 crore), Riddhi Display Equipments (₹24.68 crore), Gurunanak Agriculture India (₹28.8 crore), and Praruh Technologies (₹23.5 crore) will open for bidding. The week will wrap up with Telge Products (₹27.24 crore) and Bhavik Enterprises (₹77 crore) launching on September 25, followed by DSM Fresh Foods on September 26.
IPO listings next week
In the mainboard segment, Euro Pratik Sales is set to debut on the exchanges on September 23, followed by VMS TMT on September 24 and Ivalue Infosolutions on September 25. Shares of Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy are scheduled to list on September 26.
In the SME space, TechD Cybersecurity will debut on the NSE SME platform on September 22. Sampat Aluminium and JD Cables will list on the BSE SME platform on September 24 and 25, respectively, while Siddhi Costpin is slated to list on the NSE SME platform on September 26.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.