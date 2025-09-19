IPO Calendar: 25 new issues to raise ₹6,300-cr next week; 9 firms to debut

IPO Calendar: Next week promises to be a busy one for primary market investors, with 25 new IPOs opening for subscription, targeting a total fundraise of over ₹6,323 crore across both mainboard and SME segments. In the mainboard segment, nine IPOs are scheduled to open, targeting a combined fundraising of over ₹5,464 crore. Meanwhile, the SME segment is expected to see 16 fresh public issues opening for subscription.

Additionally, nine companies are slated to make their stock market debut next week - with five listing on the mainboard and four on SME platforms.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Company name Opening date Closing date Issue size (₹ Crore) Jinkushal Industries Ltd. IPO September 25 September 29 116.11 Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. IPO September 24 September 26 1,250 Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. IPO September 24 September 26 504 Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 450 Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 813.07 Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 490 Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 745 Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. IPO September 22 September 24 408.8 Atlanta Electricals Ltd. IPO September 22 September 24 687.34 Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products will launch their IPOs on Monday, September 22, 2025. On Tuesday, September 23, bidding will begin for Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Seshaasai Technologies, and Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research. Epack Prefab Technologies and Jain Resource Recycling will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 24. Jinkushal Industries IPO will hit the market on Thursday, September 25.

In the SME segment, a flurry of IPO activity is expected with multiple issues slated to open throughout the week. Prime Cable Industries (₹40 crore) and Solvex Edibles (₹18.87 crore) will kick off their public issues on September 22. This will be followed by the IPOs of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations (₹45.04 crore), Aptus Pharma (₹13.02 crore), True Colors (₹127.96 crore), Matrix Geo Solutions (₹40.2 crore), NSB BPO Solutions (₹77.91 crore), and Ecoline Exim (₹76.42 crore) on September 23. On September 24, IPOs of Systematic Industries (₹115.6 crore), Justo Realfintech (₹63 crore), Riddhi Display Equipments (₹24.68 crore), Gurunanak Agriculture India (₹28.8 crore), and Praruh Technologies (₹23.5 crore) will open for bidding. The week will wrap up with Telge Products (₹27.24 crore) and Bhavik Enterprises (₹77 crore) launching on September 25, followed by DSM Fresh Foods on September 26.