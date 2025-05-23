IPO calendar: 8 new issues, 4 listings to ignite primary markets next week

Additionally, the D-Street will witness the debut of two mainline companies, including Borana Weaves, and Belrise Industries, scheduled for listing on Tuesday, May 28, and Wednesday, May 29, respectively. The SME segment will also see the listing of two companies during the week. Primary market investors are expected to remain active next week with the launch of eight initial public offerings (IPOs) and the listing of shares of four companies on the bourses. The mainline segment will witness the opening of four new public issues, including Prostar Info Systems, Leela Hotels (Schloss Bangalore), Aegis Vopak Terminals, and Scoda Tubes, while the SME segment will also see the launch of four issues.Additionally, the D-Street will witness the debut of two mainline companies, including Borana Weaves, and Belrise Industries, scheduled for listing on Tuesday, May 28, and Wednesday, May 29, respectively. The SME segment will also see the listing of two companies during the week.

Here’s a detailed look at the IPO activity lined up for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is set to open for public subscription on Monday, May 26, 2025, and will conclude on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. At the upper price band, the company aims to raise ₹2,800 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 191.1 million equity shares. Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO will be available at a price band of ₹223–235 per share, with a lot size of 63 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 63 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,805.

The basis of allotment for Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Monday, June 2, 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the public offering. The book running lead managers include ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and HDFC Bank.

Schloss Bangalore IPO (Leela Hotels IPO)

The public offering of Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels) will remain available for subscription from Monday, May 26, 2025, and will conclude on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

At the upper price band, the company aims to raise ₹3,500 crore through a fresh issue of 57.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23 million equity shares. Leela Hotels IPO will be available at a price band of ₹413–435 per share, with a lot size of 34 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 69 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment amount of ₹14,790.

The basis of allotment for Leela Hotels IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Monday, June 2, 2025.

Leela Hotels shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO

The public subscription window to bid for the Prostarm Info Systems IPO is set to open on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Valued at around ₹168 crore, the public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 16 million equity shares.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO will be available at a price band of ₹95–105 per share, with a lot size of 142 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares and in multiples thereof, with an investment amount of ₹14,910.

Prostarm Info Systems will be available for public subscription till Thursday, May 29, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment for Prostarm Info Systems IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 30, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares into their demat account on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Prostarm Info Systems shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Scoda Tubes IPO

Scoda Tubes IPO is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and will conclude on Friday, May 30, 2025. At the upper price band, the company aims to raise ₹220 crore through an entirely fresh issue of 15.7 million equity shares. Scoda Tubes IPO will be available at a price band of ₹130–140 per share, with a lot size of 100 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereof, with an investment amount of ₹14,000.

The basis of allotment for Scoda Tubes IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025, with the company's shares likely to be credited to demat accounts by Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Scoda Tubes shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

SME IPOs next week

The SME platforms are also scheduled to remain active next week with the listing of two companies, including Unified Data-Tech and Dar Credit and Capital.

Meanwhile, the public offerings of Victory Electric Vehicles, Neptune Petrochemicals, Nikita Papers, Astonea Labs, and Blue Water Logistics are scheduled to open for public subscription next week.