Reliance Power share skyrockets 19% amid heavy volumes; more details here

Reliance Power share price was buzzing trade today amid heavy volumes.

Reliance Power
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Reliance Power share price: Electric power generation, transmission and distribution company Reliance Power shares were buzzing in trade on Friday, May 23, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 18.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹52.90 per share 
 
At 1:23 PM, Reliance Power shares continued to trade near day’s high, and were up 17.29 per cent to ₹52.29 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.05 per cent higher at 81,802.05 level.

What sparked 19% rally in Reliance Power share?

The shares of the company were in great demand, as a total of 24.23 million equity shares worth ₹120.80 crore changed hands on the BSE, by 1:10 PM. Similarly, 282.43 million shares worth ₹1,410.25 crore had changed hands on NSE. 
 
Earlier this week, Reliance Power joined hands with Bhutan’s Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), to develop the country’s largest solar power project in a ₹2,000 crore joint venture. The 500 megawatt (MW) project will be developed under a 50:50 partnership through a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.

The project is expected to be the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar sector to date.
 
Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited, a DHI-owned entity. READ MORE

Reliance Power Q4 results

Reliance Power reported a consolidated net profit of ₹126 crore in Q4FY25, driven by a major reduction in expenses. This marked a turnaround from the same quarter last year, when the company posted a net loss of ₹397.5 crore.  
Total income in Q4FY25 declined to ₹2,066 crore, compared to ₹2,193.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, total expenses dropped sharply to ₹1,998.49 crore from ₹2,615.15 crore, contributing to the improved profitability. 

About Reliance Power

Reliance Power is engaged in the development, construction, and operation of power generation and distribution projects across India and internationally. 
 
The company boasts a diverse energy portfolio that includes coal, gas, hydro, solar, and wind-based power projects. 
 
With over 6,000 MW of operational capacity, Reliance Power continues to expand its footprint through ongoing development of coal-fired and gas-fired power plants.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

