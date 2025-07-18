Home / Markets / News / IPO Calendar: Anthem Biosciences listing, 7 new issues to track next week

IPO Calendar: Anthem Biosciences listing, 7 new issues to track next week

Anthem Biosciences (mainboard), along with two SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week

IPO Calendar
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
IPO Calendar: Primary market investors will remain in action next week with the launch of seven initial public offerings (IPOs) and the listing of three companies on the stock exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Indiqube Spaces and GNG Electronics will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The SME segment will also witness the launch of five public issues. 
 
In addition, Anthem Biosciences (mainboard), along with two SME companies, are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Indiqube Spaces IPO 

Indiqube Spaces aims to raise ₹700 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 27.4 million equity shares aggregating to ₹650 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 2.1 million shares aggregating to ₹50 crore. Indiqube Spaces IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and close on Friday, July 25, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on July 28, 2025. Indiqube Spaces shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on July 30, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹225-237. The minimum lot size for the application is 63 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.   

GNG Electronics IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of GNG Electronics will open for bidding on July 23 and close on July 25. The company plans to raise ₹460.43 crore through a fresh issue of 16.9 million shares and the offer for sale of 2.6 million shares. The price band is set in the range of ₹225 to ₹237 per share, and the lot size for an application is 63 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 28. The company will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on July 30. Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.
 
In the SME segment, Savy Infra & Logistics, Swastika Castal, Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants, TCS India, and Patel Chem Specialities. 

IPO listings next week 

In the mainboard segment, Anthem Biosciences will make its debut on the exchanges on July 22. In the SME segment, Spunweb Nonwoven will be listed on the NSE SME platform on July 22. On the BSE SME platform, Monica Alcobev will make its debut on July 23. 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

