JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

JTL Industries share price today: Shares of steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries fell over 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹73.65 on the NSE after it reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) on Wednesday. The stock has tanked over 10 per cent in the last two sessions from Wednesday's closing price of ₹81.16.

At 1:40 PM, the stock was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹73.82 compared to the previous day's close of ₹76.9 on the NSE. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was trading at 24,954.95 levels, down by 156.5 points or 0.62 per cent. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹2,901.73 crore. The stock has plunged over 40 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹123.75 touched on October 3, 2024.

JTL Industries Q1FY26 result update JTL Industries' consolidated total for the June 2025 quarter came in at ₹549.6 crore, up 5.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹515.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported a 46.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹16.5 crore against ₹30.7 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹23.4 crore, down 41.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹400 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin slipped to 4.3 per cent from 7.8 per cent.

Brokerage views on JTL Industries: Nuvama Institutional Equities According to analysts at Nuvama, JTL Industries posted weak Q1FY26 results due to inventory losses of ₹1,000 per ton, higher discounting for DFT pipes, and a change in product mix. "While JTL may miss H1FY26 guidance of 250,000 tons, it is eyeing 500,000 tons for FY26. Moreover, Ebitda per ton guidance is now down to ₹4,000 from ₹4,200–4,400 earlier. Given a subdued showing and weak commentary, we are cutting FY26E/27E/28E EPS by 14 per cent each. Considering the constant underperformance, we are cutting the target multiple from 22x to 18x," the brokerage said.

Nuvama has maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of ₹110. Axis Securities "With the phase-wise volume expansion in progress, we model Revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 25/36/26 per cent over FY25-28E. After the weak Q1FY26 results, we cut our FY26/27 Ebitda estimates as we factor in lower sales price realisation," Axis Securities said in a note. According to the brokerage, execution of the growth projects and market acceptance of the key DFT, colour-coated, GI Coil, and ARW pipes, which the company will introduce over the upcoming quarters, will be the key monitorables. Axis Securities has maintained a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹78