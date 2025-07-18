Home / Markets / News / Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma share price is down over 2% today

Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma share price is down over 2% today

The decline in the company's share price came as its shares traded ex-date following the announcement of a ₹32 per share dividend

pharma
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AstraZeneca Pharma share price: Shares of pharma major AstraZeneca Pharma India dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹9,165 per share during intraday deals on Friday and continued to trade lower. At around 2:20 PM, they were trading at approximately ₹9,165 per share, down 2.10 per cent from their previous close of ₹9,394 on the NSE. A combined nearly 0.17 lakh equity shares of AstraZeneca Pharma, estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma’s share price declined today

The decline in the company’s share price came as the company's shares traded ex-date following its announcement of dividend rewards of ₹32 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). Notably, the ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the value of its declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the stock before the ex-dividend date.

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend record date

The pharma company fixed the record date as today, July 18, to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for participation in the dividend announcement. 

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend history

The company has a strong history of awarding dividends. According to NSE data, it paid ₹8 per share in 2022, ₹16 per share in 2023, and ₹24 per share in 2024 to its shareholders.

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend yield

At the current market price, AstraZeneca Pharma has a dividend yield of 0.35 per cent.

About AstraZeneca Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc (UK), is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, and coordinates clinical trial services with its overseas group company. The company operates across major therapeutic areas including oncology, alimentary & metabolism, cardiovascular, renal diabetes, respiratory, infections, neuroscience, and inflammation. As of July 18, the pharma major boasts a market capitalisation of ₹22,912.50 crore on the NSE. 
 

AstraZeneca Pharma share price history

AstraZeneca Pharma's share price has appreciated 42 per cent year-to-date, compared to a 5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 during the same period. The shares scaled a 52-week high of ₹10,691 on June 13, 2025, and hit a 52-week low of ₹6,220 on November 21, 2024, on the NSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty tests 25k; Banks, Cons Dur drag; SMIDs fall; VIX up 2%

GMDC soars 11% in weak market on huge volumes; stock nears 52-week high

Atul shares slide 4% as Q1 margin contracts; check details here

Dividend fever hits 92 stocks! Hero MotoCorp, others go ex-date next week

JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why

Topics :AstraZenecaBuzzing stocksShare pricedividend incomeMarkets

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story