AstraZeneca Pharma share price: Shares of pharma major AstraZeneca Pharma India dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹9,165 per share during intraday deals on Friday and continued to trade lower. At around 2:20 PM, they were trading at approximately ₹9,165 per share, down 2.10 per cent from their previous close of ₹9,394 on the NSE. A combined nearly 0.17 lakh equity Shares of pharma major AstraZeneca Pharma India dropped 2.5 per cent to ₹9,165 per share during intraday deals on Friday and continued to trade lower. At around 2:20 PM, they were trading at approximately ₹9,165 per share, down 2.10 per cent from their previous close of ₹9,394 on the NSE. A combined nearly 0.17 lakh equity shares of AstraZeneca Pharma , estimated to be worth around ₹16 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE.

Here's why AstraZeneca Pharma’s share price declined today

The decline in the company’s share price came as the company's shares traded ex-date following its announcement of dividend rewards of ₹32 per share for the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). Notably, the ex-dividend date marks the day a stock begins trading without the value of its declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must own the stock before the ex-dividend date.

AstraZeneca Pharma dividend record date ALSO READ: JTL Industries share extends losses, drops 11% in three days; here's why The pharma company fixed the record date as today, July 18, to ascertain shareholders' eligibility for participation in the dividend announcement. AstraZeneca Pharma dividend history The company has a strong history of awarding dividends. According to NSE data, it paid ₹8 per share in 2022, ₹16 per share in 2023, and ₹24 per share in 2024 to its shareholders. AstraZeneca Pharma dividend yield At the current market price, AstraZeneca Pharma has a dividend yield of 0.35 per cent. About AstraZeneca Pharma ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today, July 18: Wipro, Ceat, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IHCL AstraZeneca Pharma, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca Plc (UK), is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, and coordinates clinical trial services with its overseas group company. The company operates across major therapeutic areas including oncology, alimentary & metabolism, cardiovascular, renal diabetes, respiratory, infections, neuroscience, and inflammation. As of July 18, the pharma major boasts a market capitalisation of ₹22,912.50 crore on the NSE.