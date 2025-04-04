IPO calendar next week: Mainline dry spell continues, 3 SME listings ahead

IPO calendar for next week: The ongoing drought in Indian primary markets is set to persist for another week, as no The ongoing drought in Indian primary markets is set to persist for another week, as no new public offerings are scheduled to open for subscription in the mainline segment. This marks a continuation of the current lull, with the small and medium enterprises (SME) platform also remaining largely inactive. However, there will be listings of shares from three companies in the SME segment.

Drought in the mainline segment continues

ALSO READ | Infonative Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing The mainline segment has not witnessed any new public offerings for over a month and is expected to remain inactive for yet another week. The last company to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in this segment was Quality Power Electrical Equipments, with shares listed on the domestic exchanges on Monday, February 24, 2025.

SME listings to keep investors busy

While the mainline segment remains dormant, the SME platform is slated to see some activity next week. Three companies—Infonative Solutions, Spinaroo Commercial, and Retaggio Industries—are scheduled for listing on the BSE SME platform. Among these, shares of Retaggio Industries are set to make their debut on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, shares of Infonative Solutions and Spinaroo Commercial, whose basis of allotment is expected to be finalised today, are slated to list on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Primary market momentum loses steam

ALSO READ | Jay Ambe Supermarkets Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME for Upcoming IPO That said, this prolonged inactivity is a stark contrast to the thriving IPO scene in 2024, which saw particularly strong performance. In 2024, over 300 mainboard and SME offerings raised a whopping ₹1.71 trillion, marking an extraordinary year for primary market investors. However, momentum has significantly slowed in 2025. So far this year, 10 mainboard companies have gone public, raising nearly ₹15,983 crore, while 56 companies from the SME segment have raised ₹2,511.17 crore.

Secondary market update

The drought in the primary markets is mirrored by a similar trend in the secondary markets. The benchmark Indian equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, are currently trading nearly 12 per cent lower than their historic highs reached in September 2024. Year-to-date, both indices have logged a decline of nearly 4 per cent. This downturn in both primary and secondary markets signals a challenging environment for investors and market participants in early 2025.