VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

While the Indian markets were visibly stable on Thursday, the sentiment took a beating on Friday after Donald Trump said he was planning tariffs on the pharma sector "like never before". Consequently, the Nifty index tanked over 300 points to hit the day’s low of 22,921.60, whereas the Sensex index crashed 1,009 points intraday.

As analysts suggest investors to tweak their investment portfolios, focusing on domestic-economy lined stocks, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFL) has listed out five stocks that investors could buy in April 2024. The brokerage has picked Varun Beverages, SRF, ICICI Bank, Indian Hotels, and Amber Enterprises as its focus ideas for the month.

Stock Name Rating CMP (₹) Target (₹) Upside (%) Varun Beverages Buy 544 680 25% SRF Buy 2900 3540 22% ICICI Bank Buy 1329 3540 17% Indian Hotels Buy 831 960 16% Amber Enterprises Buy 6935 7800 12%

From a technical perspective, the immediate support for the Nifty index is at 23,150, followed by 23,000 zones, while resistance is at 23,400, followed by 23,550 zones.