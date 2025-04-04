Home / Markets / News / VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

VBL, ICICI Bank: 5 stocks to buy and keep in your portfolio this April

Stocks to Buy: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFL) recommends 5 stocks that can be a part of your portfolio this month

stock trading
stock trading
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to buy in April: Indian markets have been on edge over the last two sessions after US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries, including India, rocked global markets. The US reciprocal tariff of 26 per cent on India is higher than expected, but is relatively lower than that levied on other Asian countries like China (34 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), Thailand (36 per cent), Indonesia (32 per cent) and Bangladesh (37 per cent) which compete with India for export share.
 While the Indian markets were visibly stable on Thursday, the sentiment took a beating on Friday after Donald Trump said he was planning tariffs on the pharma sector "like never before". Consequently, the Nifty index tanked over 300 points to hit the day’s low of 22,921.60, whereas the Sensex index crashed 1,009 points intraday.
 
As analysts suggest investors to tweak their investment portfolios, focusing on domestic-economy lined stocks, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFL) has listed out five stocks that investors could buy in April 2024. The brokerage has picked Varun Beverages, SRF, ICICI Bank, Indian Hotels, and Amber Enterprises as its focus ideas for the month. 
 
Stock Name Rating CMP (₹) Target (₹) Upside (%)
Varun Beverages Buy 544 680 25%
SRF Buy 2900 3540 22%
ICICI Bank Buy 1329 3540 17%
Indian Hotels Buy 831 960 16%
Amber Enterprises Buy 6935 7800 12%
 
At 1:30 PM on Friday, April 4, Varun Beverages share was trading 1.61 per cent down at ₹535.25, SRF share price was down 1.11 per cent at ₹2,869.10, ICICI Bank up 0.49 per cent at ₹1,336, The Indian Hotels share was down 3.15 per cent at ₹804.85, and Amber Enterprises stock was down 4.20 per cent at ₹6,638.55. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was down 308.25 points or 1.33 per cent at 22,941.85. 
 
From a technical perspective, the immediate support for the Nifty index is at 23,150, followed by 23,000 zones, while resistance is at 23,400, followed by 23,550 zones. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drags 920 pts to 75,370; Nifty below 22,900; pharma, metal slip up to 6%

Biocon, Cipla: Nifty Pharma down 6% as US eyes possible tariffs on sector

Bandhan Bank slips 3% after reporting Q4 update; CASA deposits down 5% YoY

Bajaj Finance shares gain 2% on reporting Q4 update; check details here

Ex-date alert! Crisil, Siemens, 3 others go ex-date next week; do you own?

Topics :MarketsStock PicksTrump tariffsNiftyVarun BeveragesICICI Bank SRFAmber EnterprisesIndian HotelsStocks to buyStock ideas

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story