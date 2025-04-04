Bandhan Bank shares slipped 2.9 per cent in trade on Friday, April 4, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹152.10 per share on BSE. The selling pressure came after the company reported its Q4FY25 update.

Around 1:32 PM, Bandhan Bank share price was up 2.17 per cent at ₹153.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.02 per cent at 75,513.79. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹24,655.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹222.3 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹128.15 per share.

Bandhan Bank released its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, update on Thursday, after market hours. In Q4, the company said its total deposits increased 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹151,209 crore as compared to ₹135,202 crore.

The bank's loans and advances grew 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹137,902 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹124,721 crore a year ago. Its current account savings account (CASA) deposits for the quarter under review stood at ₹47,436 crore as compared to ₹50,151 crore a yeara ago, a fall of 5.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank's retail deposits grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹104,153 crore as compared to ₹93,801 crore a year ago. Bank's CASA ratio for the fourth quarter stood at 31.4 per cent as compared to 37.1 per cent.

Bandha Bank Q3 results

The operating profit of the bank stood at Rs 2,021 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,655 crore in the year-ago period. The collection efficiency ratio for microfinance loans was marginally lower at 97.4 per cent during the October-December quarter. Deposits of the bank at the end of the third quarter stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore and advances at Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

In the past one year, Bandhan Bank shares have lost 20 per cent against Sensex's rise of 2.7 per cent.