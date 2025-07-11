IPO calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 IPOs, 6 listings on the cards

IPO Calendar: Following a busy week, the Indian primary market activity is expected to remain muted next week, from Monday, July 14, 2025, to Friday, July 19, 2025, as only one mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription. Similarly, in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) segment, only two new public issues are scheduled to open. In addition, two companies in the mainline segment and four in the SME segment will make their debut on the bourses.

In the SME segment, Spunweb Nonwoven and Monica Alcobev will open for public subscription on July 14 and July 16, respectively.

Upcoming IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, shares of Travel Food Services will be listed on the exchanges on Monday, July 11, 2025. Smartworks Coworking Spaces will debut on the bourses on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The SME platforms will also remain active next week, with 4 companies scheduled to make their debut on the SME platforms. Chemkart India and Smarten Power Systems will be listed on Monday, July 14, 2025. Glen Industries and Asston Pharmaceuticals will make their debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on July 15 and July 16, respectively.