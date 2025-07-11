IPO calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 IPOs, 6 listings on the cards

IPO Calendar: Following a busy week, the Indian primary market activity is expected to remain muted next week, from Monday, July 14, 2025, to Friday, July 19, 2025, as only one mainline offering is scheduled to open for public subscription. Similarly, in the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) segment, only two new public issues are scheduled to open. In addition, two companies in the mainline segment and four in the SME segment will make their debut on the bourses.
Here are the key details of upcoming IPOs next week:
Anthem Biosciences IPO
Anthem Biosciences is an entire offer for sale of 59.6 million equity shares. The mainline offering will open for public subscription on July 14 and close on July 16. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 17. The company will make its debut on the bourses tentatively on July 21. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹540 to ₹570. KFin Technologies is the issue registrar. JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Monday, July 14, 2025, and close on Wednesday, June 16, 2025. The ₹60.98 crore offering comprises a fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO will be available for subscription at a price band of ₹90-96 apiece, and a lot size of 1200 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor can bid for a minimum of two lots or 2,400 shares, with the minimum amount required at ₹2,30,400. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Monica Alcobev IPO
The public offering of Monica Alcobev is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, and close on Friday, July 18, 2025. Monica Alcobev IPO is a book-built issue of ₹153.68 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.79 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million shares. The price band is set at ₹271-286 per share, and the lot size is 400 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 800 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹2,28,8800. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 21, 2025, and the shares are scheduled to be listed on BSE SME, tentatively on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Upcoming IPO listings next week
In the mainboard segment, shares of Travel Food Services will be listed on the exchanges on Monday, July 11, 2025. Smartworks Coworking Spaces will debut on the bourses on Thursday, July 17, 2025.
The SME platforms will also remain active next week, with 4 companies scheduled to make their debut on the SME platforms. Chemkart India and Smarten Power Systems will be listed on Monday, July 14, 2025. Glen Industries and Asston Pharmaceuticals will make their debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on July 15 and July 16, respectively.
