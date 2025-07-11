This stock can hit ₹45,000 levels soon; check name, trading strategy here

BoschCurrent Price: ₹36,840 Likely Target: ₹45,100 Upside Potential: 22.4% Support: ₹36,155; ₹35,620; ₹34,320; ₹33,685 Resistance: ₹38,300; ₹40,900; ₹43,000 Bosch is favourably placed on the technical charts with the stock firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames. Stock above 200-DMA: The stock conquered its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) hurdle in late June, and since has witnessed an accelerated up move. The stock now trades almost 15 per cent higher when compared to its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹31,980 levels. ALSO READ | These 2 midcap, 3 smallcap stocks trade in overbought zone; strategy here Near-term bullish pivot: The stock has been trading above its super trend line support, which acts as a key bullish pivot. The trend line support stands at ₹33,685 levels, with near support for the stock anticipated around ₹36,155, ₹35,620 and ₹34,330 levels. Golden Crossover: Bosch on Thursday (July 10), witnessed the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart, with the 50-DMA, which now quotes at ₹32,198 crossing over the long-term 200-DMA. Technically, a 'Golden Crossover' is considered a bullish signal, with the shorter-term support levels moving higher following the Crossover. Bullish momentum indicators: Even as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in overbought zone on the daily scale; select other the key momentum oscillators like the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD), Stochastic Slow and the Average Direction Index (ADX) are all in favour of an upside across time-frames. The ADX, in particular, is in rising mode, implying strength at the counter. As such, Bosch stock can potentially rally to ₹45,100 levels, suggest the yearly Fibonacci charts. Key hurdles on the way can be anticipated around ₹38,300, ₹40,900 and ₹43,000 levels.
