This stock can hit ₹45,000 levels soon; check name, trading strategy here

Bosch

Shares of Bosch , an auto-ancillary company, rallied 3.4 per cent to a high of ₹37,410 levels, in intra-day trade on Friday despite a weak trend in the broader market. The benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were down around 0.8 per cent each today.The stock has rallied over 12 per cent thus far in July, and surged as much as 32 per cent since the start of the financial year (FY26). In the same corresponding periods, the Sensex and the Nifty are down over 1 per cent this month, and up around 7.5 per cent in the fiscal year.Given the sharp rally at the counter, Bosch has also reclaimed the ₹1 trillion market capitalisation-mark, earlier this month. Market experts have attributed the recent gains at the counter to expectations of improvement in demand outlook, following reports that the government has approved a mandate on anti-lock braking systems (ABS) for all two-wheelers with effect from January 2026. READ MORE Meanwhile, here are 4 technical factors that work in favour of Bosch stock currently; thus hinting at likely further upside for the stock going ahead.Current Price: ₹36,840Likely Target: ₹45,100Upside Potential: 22.4%Support: ₹36,155; ₹35,620; ₹34,320; ₹33,685Resistance: ₹38,300; ₹40,900; ₹43,000Bosch is favourably placed on the technical charts with the stock firmly trading above its key moving averages across time-frames.The stock conquered its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) hurdle in late June, and since has witnessed an accelerated up move. The stock now trades almost 15 per cent higher when compared to its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹31,980 levels.The stock has been trading above its super trend line support, which acts as a key bullish pivot. The trend line support stands at ₹33,685 levels, with near support for the stock anticipated around ₹36,155, ₹35,620 and ₹34,330 levels.Bosch on Thursday (July 10), witnessed the formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart, with the 50-DMA, which now quotes at ₹32,198 crossing over the long-term 200-DMA. Technically, a 'Golden Crossover' is considered a bullish signal, with the shorter-term support levels moving higher following the Crossover.Even as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in overbought zone on the daily scale; select other the key momentum oscillators like the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD), Stochastic Slow and the Average Direction Index (ADX) are all in favour of an upside across time-frames. The ADX, in particular, is in rising mode, implying strength at the counter.As such, Bosch stock can potentially rally to ₹45,100 levels, suggest the yearly Fibonacci charts. Key hurdles on the way can be anticipated around ₹38,300, ₹40,900 and ₹43,000 levels.