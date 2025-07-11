₹385-cr order win lifts SPML Infra share price 6% today; key details inside

SPML Infra share price: SPML Infra share price was buzzing in trade in a weak market on Friday, July 11, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 5.62 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹289.95 per share.

At 1:35 PM, SPML Infra shares were off day’s high, but continued to trade 2.02 per cent higher at ₹280.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.79 per cent lower at 82,529.39 levels.

Why did SPML Infra share price rise in trade today?

SPML Infra share price soared today after the company announced that it has bagged a project worth ₹385 crore for the water production and supply system for Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The company said it had secured the project under the Government of India's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission. ALSO READ: Microcap stock zooms 94% thus far in July; skyrockets 163% in 3 weeks The contract includes a long-term 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) component, aimed at ensuring the system’s sustained performance over the coming decade. The initiative is part of the broader Kekri Water Supply Scheme, which focuses on upgrading and enhancing the water infrastructure in the Kekri-Sarwar region by drawing water from the Bisalpur Dam. Subhash Sethi, chairman of SPML Infra said, "We are honoured to be selected for this prestigious project under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This new project represents not just a business milestone for SPML Infra, but also our commitment to supporting the Government's vision of providing safe and clean drinking water to every household in India.”

Sethi added, “The Kekri-Sarwar water supply project will significantly enhance water security for the people of Rajasthan and demonstrates our capability to execute complex water infrastructure projects with cutting-edge technology. This project exemplifies our integrated approach to water infrastructure development, combining advanced technology, efficient distribution systems, and long-term operational excellence. With the 10-year O&M contract, we are committed to ensuring the system's optimal performance throughout its operational life.” The project entails the construction of a 160 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Kekri, two clear water reservoirs with a combined capacity of 37.75 MLD, and nearly 59 kilometres of MS pipeline to create a robust water transmission network. It also involves the integration of advanced pumping systems, SCADA-based monitoring for real-time control, and associated civil infrastructure including new office buildings and residential quarters.

ALSO READ: This stock can hit ₹45,000 levels soon; check name, trading strategy here According to the company, this large-scale project will considerably boost the region's water supply capabilities and support the government’s mission to provide safe drinking water to every household in the country. About SPML Infra SPML Infra is an infrastructure development company with over 40 years of experience spanning the power, water, environment, and technology sectors. With a strong pan-India footprint, SPML has successfully delivered more than 700 projects, shaping vital infrastructure such as drinking water supply systems, wastewater treatment facilities, integrated sewerage networks, municipal waste management, power transmission and distribution systems, substations, rural electrification, and smart city initiatives.