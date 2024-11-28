Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / C2C Advanced Systems IPO sees 80% of individual investors withdraw bids

C2C Advanced Systems IPO sees 80% of individual investors withdraw bids

The SME IPO had received a good response, seeing 100 times more demand than shares on offer

ipo market listing share market

Representative Picture

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPO of C2C Advanced Systems has seen nearly 80 per cent of individual investors withdraw their bids. The move comes after the company’s listing was postponed due to regulatory concerns.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the company to appoint independent auditors to evaluate its financial accounts. Furthermore, the regulator has also asked the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to establish a monitoring agency to oversee the utilisation of funds raised through the IPO.
 
After intimation from Sebi, investors were provided an option to withdraw their bids from the Rs 99-crore IPO. The window for withdrawing applications for all categories ended on Thursday.
 
 
From around 4.42 lakh applications received in the individual category, nearly 3.5 lakh were withdrawn. In the institutional investor category, seven applications were withdrawn, while the HNI category saw withdrawals of over 14,000 applications.
 
The SME IPO had received a good response, seeing 100 times more demand than shares on offer.
 
This is the second time that the market regulator has stepped in over concerns regarding the quality of SMEs before listing.

More From This Section

IPO

Suraksha Diagnostic to go deeper in eastern markets; IPO opens November 29

Diagnostic labs, which began increasing prices since last year after a long halt due to competition from online players, have seen improvement in margins as a result.

Suraksha Diagnostic aims to raise Rs 846 cr through IPO, sets price band

IPO

Kalpataru, Unimech Aerospace get Sebi's nod to raise funds through IPOs

IPO

Property Share files offer document for Rs 353 crore IPO of its SM Reit

PremiumIPO

Market draft pops IPO balloon, now 15 mainboard listings lose air

 
Earlier this year, BSE halted the listing of Trafiksol, a software provider for traffic systems, amid concerns around the use of the issue proceeds and wrongful disclosures. Sebi in October ordered a detailed probe into the disclosures made by Trafiksol in its offer documents, and the proceeds from the IPO were moved to an escrow account with no access to Trafiksol.
 
The market regulator has proposed tighter norms for the listing of SMEs on the stock exchanges, migration to the mainboard, and more disclosures.
 
The proposals include enhanced eligibility conditions, increasing the minimum application value, lock-in requirements for promoters, tighter norms for migrating to the main board, and stricter corporate-governance measures.
 
The move came after the regulator found instances of funds and proceeds from initial public offerings being allegedly diverted, circular transactions to related parties to inflate prices, and fictitious transactions booked to create positive sentiment among investors.
 

Also Read

FUNDS

Buy more, hold, or sell? Let fundamentals, valuations guide decisions

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Mobility hits 20% upper limit on new launches, Citi report

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Foreign investors turn net buyers of Indian stocks after record selling run

Zomato

Zomato shares rise over 7% on Sensex entry, replacing JSW Steel

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Bulls roar at D-Steet; Sensex reclaims 80k, Nifty ends above 24,200

Topics : Stock Market IPO SEBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon