C2C Advanced Systems IPO sees 80% of individual investors withdraw bids

The IPO of C2C Advanced Systems has seen nearly 80 per cent of individual investors withdraw their bids. The move comes after the company’s listing was postponed due to regulatory concerns.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the company to appoint independent auditors to evaluate its financial accounts. Furthermore, the regulator has also asked the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to establish a monitoring agency to oversee the utilisation of funds raised through the IPO.
After intimation from Sebi, investors were provided an option to withdraw their bids from the Rs 99-crore IPO. The window for withdrawing applications for all categories ended on Thursday.
From around 4.42 lakh applications received in the individual category, nearly 3.5 lakh were withdrawn. In the institutional investor category, seven applications were withdrawn, while the HNI category saw withdrawals of over 14,000 applications.
The SME IPO had received a good response, seeing 100 times more demand than shares on offer.
This is the second time that the market regulator has stepped in over concerns regarding the quality of SMEs before listing.
Earlier this year, BSE halted the listing of Trafiksol, a software provider for traffic systems, amid concerns around the use of the issue proceeds and wrongful disclosures. Sebi in October ordered a detailed probe into the disclosures made by Trafiksol in its offer documents, and the proceeds from the IPO were moved to an escrow account with no access to Trafiksol.
The market regulator has proposed tighter norms for the listing of SMEs on the stock exchanges, migration to the mainboard, and more disclosures.
The proposals include enhanced eligibility conditions, increasing the minimum application value, lock-in requirements for promoters, tighter norms for migrating to the main board, and stricter corporate-governance measures.
The move came after the regulator found instances of funds and proceeds from initial public offerings being allegedly diverted, circular transactions to related parties to inflate prices, and fictitious transactions booked to create positive sentiment among investors.