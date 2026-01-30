IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 3 new issues, 6 listings next week

IPO Calendar: The primary market is set for another quiet week on the mainboard, with no new initial public offerings ( The primary market is set for another quiet week on the mainboard, with no new initial public offerings ( IPO s) slated to open for public subscription. However, activity will remain concentrated in the SME segment, where a handful of smaller issues are scheduled to hit the market, alongside a busy listing calendar across BSE SME and NSE SME platforms.

In the SME space, NFP Sampoorna Food, with an issue size of ₹24.53 crore, will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. This will be followed by Grover Jewells’ ₹33.82-crore IPO, which will also open on the same day. Biopol Chemicals’ ₹31.26-crore public issue is scheduled to open later in the week on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Here are the key details of upcoming SME IPOs next week: NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO NFP Sampoorna Foods, a premium dry fruits distributor, is set to launch its IPO on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, February 6, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹24.53 crore through a fresh issue of 4.5 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹52 to ₹55 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,20,000 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 9, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Grover Jewells IPO The IPO of Grover Jewells, a wholesale gold jewellery manufacturer, will also open for public subscription on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and will close on Friday, February 6, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹33.83 crore through a fresh issue of 3.8 million equity shares. The price band has been set at ₹83 to ₹88 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,81,600 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 9, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Biopol Chemicals IPO Biopol Chemicals, a speciality chemicals manufacturer, is set to launch its IPO on February 6. The issue will close for bidding on February 10. The company aims to raise ₹31.26 crore through a fresh issue of 2.9 million equity shares. The price band has been set in the range of ₹102 to ₹108 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,59,200 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on February 11. Biopol Chemicals is expected to make its debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 13, 2026.