Nestle India share jumps 4%, hits new 52-week high on healthy Q3 results

Management highlighted that sales volumes grew 18.5 per cent, the highest in nearly five years, helping Nestle India post its highest-ever quarterly turnover. Growth was broad-based, supported by capacity expansion, brand investments, rural market acceleration, and recovery aided by GST benefits.
Nestle India also stepped up advertising and media spends by 42 per cent Y-o-Y, strengthening brand traction, while maintaining a healthy Ebitda margin of 21.3 per cent, signalling resilience despite a competitive environment.
All four product groups delivered positive volume-led growth, with confectionery emerging as the fastest-growing segment, followed by strong momentum in beverages, prepared dishes, cooking aids, pet food, and premium offerings like Nespresso. Growth was also supported by quick commerce, premiumisation, and rising in-home consumption.
According to the company, milk prices have not softened despite the flush season, influenced by strong demand. Edible oil prices continue to remain elevated, and are expected to trade sideways in the first half of 2026.
“The upcoming wheat harvest in April 2026 looks promising. Coffee prices have stabilised at lower levels than last year due to favourable crop yields in both Vietnam and India.” Nestle India said.