Monolithisch India IPO opens on June 12: Here's all you need to know

Monolithisch India IPO aims to raise ₹82.02 crore through a fresh issue of 5.73 million equity shares

Upcoming IPO

Monolithisch IPO will open for subscription on June 12

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Monolithisch India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India will open for subscription on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The West Bengal-based company aims to raise ₹82.02 crore through a fresh issue of 5.73 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 

Here are the key details of Monolithisch India IPO: 

Monolithisch India IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Monolithisch India IPO in the range of ₹134-143 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,35,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,86,000 for two lots.
 

Monolithisch India IPO key dates 

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, June 16, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Tuesday, June 17, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Monolithisch India are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, June 19, 2025.  

Monolithisch India IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. 

Monolithisch India IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹16.57 crore from the net issue proceeds to set up a manufacturing facility by purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work and installation of additional plant and machinery. In addition, it will invest ₹27.89 crore in its subsidairy Metalurgica India for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work and installation of additional plant and
machinery, and ₹20 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Monolithisch India

Monolithisch India is engaged in manufacturing and supply of specialised ramming mass used as a heat insulation/lining matter by its customers as a refractory consumable for Induction furnaces installed in iron/steel and foundry plants. The company also does trading of its products on occasional basis to meet the excess and urgent requirement by the customers.  The major customers of the company are iron and steel producers located in Eastern parts of India, majorly in West Bengal, Jharkhand & Odisha. The manufacturing facility of the company is located in Purulia, West Bengal. 

Monolithisch India financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹97.34 crore, up 41 per cent from 68.88 crore in the previous financial year. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation came in at ₹21.06 crore in FY25 compared to 12.95 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹14.48 crore, up around 70 per cent from 8.51 crore in the FY24.
 

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

