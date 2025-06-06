Ganga Bath Fittings IPO sees muted response; subscription at 1.4x, GMP nil

The unlisted shares of Ganga Bath Fittings were trading flat at ₹49, the upper price band as of 2 PM on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,47,000 to bid for one lot or 3,000 shares of Ganga Bath Fittings IPO (taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration). The minimum lot size investment for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is two lots (6,000 shares) amounting to ₹2,94,000.

Ganga Bath Fitting IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 6.66 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹46-49 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of Ganga Bath shares is likely to take place on Monday, June 9, 2025. Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the Ganga Bath Fittings IPO, and Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the public issue.

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹20.13 crore from the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment or machinery, ₹5.32 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and ₹2.70 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.