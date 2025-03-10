IRB Infra reports 18% jump in Feb toll revenue; shares see profit booking

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price (IRB Infra share price) was buzzing in stock market trade on Monday, March 10, 2025. IRB Infra share advanced 3.3 per cent to Rs 46 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade after the company reported a healthy toll revenue for the month of February.

Investors, however, booked profit in the stock at higher levels, erasing all the gains for the day. IRB Infra stock fell 4 per cent from the day's high to hit a low of Rs 44.14 per share, and was trading at Rs 44.34 per share (down 0.4 per cent) at 12:35 PM.

Meanwhile, IRB Infra February 2025 toll revenue collection stood at Rs 528.7 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year, over February 2024 toll collection of Rs 462.2 crore. The per-day average collection climbed from Rs 15.9 crore to Rs 18.9 crore Y-o-Y.

According to the management, the robust toll revenue growth in February 2025, which is the second last month of the ongoing financial year (FY25), shows that the annual toll collection revenue of FY25 is well on track to exceed the toll revenue of FY24.

"The budgetary provisions are expected to expedite the growth momentum in toll revenue in view of the expected upward traffic trend across our assets in 12 States, primarily on account of the allocations to transportation infrastructure, tourism, and consumption-based sectors," said Amitabh Murarka, deputy chief executive officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited.

Among the various tolls that the company operates, its two wholly-owned subsidiaries -- IRB MP Expressway Pvt Limited and IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Subsidiaries Tollway Private Limited -- reported marginal increase in toll revenues.

IRB MP Expressway Pvt Limited saw a toll collection of Rs 140.9 crore in February 2025, compared to Rs 142.9 crore in February 2024. Similarly, IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Subsidiaries Tollway Private Limited reported a toll collection of Rs 63.9 crore last month, compared to Rs 62.9 crore in February 2024.

Among its 14 joint venture entities, however, certain entities reported a decent increase in toll revenue. Udaipur Tollway Limited, for instance, reported an increase from Rs 25.7 crore to Rs 27.2 crore Y-o-Y; AE Tollway Limited reported an increase from Rs 20.3 crore to Rs 24.3 crore Y-o-Y; Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway Limited from Rs 19.6 crore to Rs 20.3 crore Y-o-Y; and IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited from Rs 58.9 crore to Rs 65.2 crore Y-o-Y.

Of the 14 joint ventures, 3 JVs became operational in April 2024, which also boosted February 2025 numbers. Of these, IRB Lalitpur Tollway Private Limited reported toll revenue of Rs 33.6 crore, IRB Kota Tollway Private Limited of Rs 6.1 crore, and IRB Gwalior Tollway Private Limited of Rs 10.3 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited is one of India's leading and the largest integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developers in the highways sector.

In the October to December 2024 quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a net profit of Rs 6,026 crore, including exceptional gains of Rs 5,804 crore, arising from fair-value assessments of its investments in InvITs and related assets.

By comparison, the company's net profit was Rs 187.42 crore in Q3FY24, and Rs 99.9 crore in Q2FY25.

The company's revenue from operations, too, rose 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,025.44 crore.