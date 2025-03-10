HCL Infosystems up 8% after promoter transfers 47% stake via Gift Deed

HCL Infosystems shares jumped 7.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 14.95 per share. The stock gained after promoter Shiv Nadar executed two Gift Deeds to transfer stake in favour of his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

Around 11:45 AM, HCL Infosystems share price was 4.77 per cent at Rs 14.51 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.38 per cent at 74,615.74. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 477.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 23.60 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 12.25 per share.

"A Gift deed dated March 6, 2025, executed by Shiv Nadar in favour of his daughter Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra for transfer of his 47 per cent shareholding in Vama Delhi," the filing read.

The filing added: A Gift deed dated March 6, 2025, executed by Shiv Nadar in favour of his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra for transfer of his 47 per cent shareholding in HCL Corp.

The purpose of the Gift Deeds is to streamline succession, which would ensure continuity of ownership and control by Shiv Nadar Family (promoter family) and would provide desired stability to the company.

Shiv Nadar and Roshni Nadar Malhotra hold 3,055 shares and 2,893 shares respectively, in the company, as per the filing.

Prior to the execution of the Gift Deeds, Shiv Nadar and Roshni Nadar Malhotra held 51 per cent and 10.33 per cent shareholding respectively, in both Vama Delhi and HCL Corp.

Post the Gift Deeds, Roshni Nadar Malhotra will acquire control of, and become a majority shareholder, of Vama Delhi and HCL Corp, and accordingly will acquire control over the voting rights in relation to the 12.94 per cent stake held by Vama Delhi and 49.94 per cent stake held by HCL Corp in the company.

HCL Infosystems is a System Integration and Distribution company. It provides distribution of technology, mobility and consumer products.

In the past one year, HCL Infosystems shares have lost 3.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1 per cent.