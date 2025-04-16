Ireda shares jump 7% on posting healthy Q4 nos; PAT up 46%; rev up 37%

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) shares jumped 7.4 per cent on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹179.5 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company released its Q4FY25 results.

Around 9:51 AM, Ireda share price was down 5.57 per cent at ₹176.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,801.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹47,439.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹310 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹137 per share.

Read Stock Market Live Updates Today The state-owned company reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) numbers after market hours on Tuesday. The company's net profit during the quarter increased 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹ 502 crore as compared to ₹337 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations jumped 37 per cent to ₹1,904 crore as against ₹1,391 crore a year ago.

The company posted its highest-ever annual profit after tax (PAT) at ₹1,699 crore in FY25, a 36 per cent rise over the previous year. The company’s operational revenue for the year also climbed 36 per cent to ₹ 6,742 crore.

As of the end of March, the company’s net worth stood at ₹10,266 crore, a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Ireda’s loan book also expanded 20 per cent during the year, reaching ₹76,282 crore.

“Ireda’s sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and loan book underscores our strategic focus towards financing India’s renewable energy ambitions. We remain committed to being the enabler of India’s green energy transition through innovative financial solutions and strategic partnerships," said Pradip Kumar Das, chairman and managing director, Ireda.

Also Read

Operating under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ireda is a non-banking financial company that provides funding and support for projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation.

In the past one year, Ireda shares have gained 4.4 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.

ALSO READ: